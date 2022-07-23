Botafogo is interested in Danilo Barbosa, ex-Palmeiras

O Botafogo places the hiring of a first midfielder as one of the priorities in the football market and has a defined target: Danilo Barbosa, ex-Palmeiras. The Nice-FRA player pleases internally and is a name on John Textor’s radar.

The American himself has an approval for the 26-year-old, who has been little used by Nice since he returned on loan from Palmeiras last year.

Botafogo has already sought information and has the player at the “top” of the first midfielder’s search list. Precisely because he was short on space at Nice, the transfer would not be complicated. It is worth mentioning that there has not yet been a concrete proposal for the French team.

Revealed by Vasco, Danilo Barbosa has passed through youth teams and was successful as a young man, being sold early to Braga-POR. He also has stints at Valencia-ESP, Benfica-POR and Standard Liège-BEL.

A first steering wheel is one of Luís Castro’s requests for the second window. One of the “requirements” is that he be a good passing athlete.