Botafogo x Athletico: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

The home team needs to win again. Botafogo have lost 10 of the last 13 games. It has three consecutive defeats in the Brasileirão and sees the relegation zone with a worrying proximity, despite being in 12th place.

Athletico comes from a 4-1 rout against Atlético-GO, at home, and continues in the fight for the top of the table. Hurricane occupies the fifth position, with 31 points, the same number as Fluminense, which opens the G-4. Palmeiras is the leader with five points more.

Henrique Fernandes analyzes Botafogo x Athletico-PR for the 19th round of the Brasileirão

Botafogo – coach: Luís Castro

For this Saturday night, Luís Castro has the possibility of repeating the lineup of the team that lost to Santos, but showed a good volume of play. However, the chance of change is great. Among the related, the novelty is Luis Henrique, presented last Friday, which may re-launch. Gustavo Sauer, shirt 10 and who entered the last game, is out for an infection in the same ankle he had surgery on in June.

Likely lineup: Catito Fernandez; Saravia (Daniel Borges), Philipe Sampaio, Kanu and Marçal; Luís Oyama (Eduardo), Tchê Tchê (Patrick de Paula) and Lucas Fernandes; Vinícius Lopes (Lucas Piazon), Erison (Matheus Nascimento) and Jeffinho.

2 of 3 Botafogo likely lineup for the game with Athletico-PR — Photo: ge Botafogo’s probable lineup for the game with Athletico-PR — Photo: ge

Who is out: Breno, Kayque, Diego Gonçalves, Carli, Cuesta, Carlinhos, Rafael, Gustavo Sauer and Victor Sá (Medical Department)

hanging: Del Piage, Erison, Hugo, Lucas Fernandes and Philipe Sampaio; Luis Castro (coach).

Athletico – coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari

The coach will use a very modified team, as he has done in some Serie A games due to knockout competitions. Hurricane faces Flamengo on Wednesday, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Strikers Vitor Roque and Cuello are suspended, while defender Pedro Henrique and striker Pablo did not even travel and were spared. The big news are Thiago Heleno and Fernandinho as starters, in addition to the presence of Vitinho on the bench after a month out due to injury.

Probable starting lineup: Bento; Orejuela, Thiago Heleno, Matheus Felipe (Nico Hernández) and Abner; Hugo Moura, Fernandinho and David Terans (Vitor Bueno); Canobbio (Léo Cittadini), Pedrinho and Rômulo.

3 of 3 Probable Athletico vs Botafogo — Photo: ge Probable Athletico vs Botafogo — Photo: ge

Who is out: Cuello and Vitor Roque (suspended); Pedro Henrique and Pablo (spared); Pedro Rocha (option – indefinite future); Christian, Julimar, Reinaldo and Marcelo Cirino (medical department).

hanging: Bento, Nico Hernández, Matheus Felipe, Matheus Fernandes and Vitor Bueno.