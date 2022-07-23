Brad Pitt impresses by appearing in a skirt at an event

The actor Brad Pitt surprised the audience by appearing in a skirt on the red carpet of her new film, Bullet train. The event took place in Berlin, Germany.

Pitt was also wearing boots and jackets with cuffs in destroyed effect and even drew attention for the two tattoos he has on his legs.

In the film, he plays an unlucky assassin named Ladybug, who is tasked with catching a suitcase on a high-speed train.

The problem is that he is not alone, as the object is also of interest to other ‘competitors’, which leads to the entire conflict of the film.

The plot is based on the novel by Kotara Isaka, released in 2010.

In the cast are still other great names, such as: Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Aaron Taylor Johnson (Godzilla), Brian Tyree Henry (Killer toy), Zazie Beetz (deadpool 2), Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water), Masi Oka (heroes), Logan Lerman (from the Percy Jackson films), Andrew Koji (warrior), Hiroyuki Sanada (Westworld), Karen Fukuhara (the boys), singer Bad Bunny (Narcos: Mexico) and a cameo by actress Sandra Bullock.

The film opens on August 4th here in Brazil.

Brad Pitt is at war with Angelina Jolie and even hired a detective to solve the problem

The actor is doing everything he can to continue his lawsuit against his ex-wife.

He even went so far as to hire the services of a private detective in order to try to find out who was the Russian oligarch who would have bought Jolie’s share in one of their joint ventures.

The whole process began, after she sold her stake in a successful winery that belonged to the couple. The sale would have been illegal, as both agreed that they could never make a deal without first agreeing.

“She sold her stake with the knowledge and the intention that Yuri and his team would try to take control of the business to which Brad has dedicated himself, thus undermining his investment in Miraval,” read an excerpt from the lawsuit.

The situation has not yet been resolved between the actors.

