Bragantino defender, next opponent of the Flu, is arrested after accident with death

Fluminense’s next opponent in the Brazilian Championship, Red Bull Bragantino had its name involved in the police news this Friday. That’s because defender Renan, an athlete of the São Paulo club’s squad, was arrested after causing a fatal accident in the interior of São Paulo.

According to reporter Lucas Rangel, from TV Vanguarda, the player will be booked in flagrante delicto for manslaughter, with the aggravating factor of having ingested alcohol and not being allowed to drive. These points make the crime without bail.

Police officers who attended the incident said the defender showed signs of intoxication and ethyl odor. He refused to take the breathalyzer test and also to undergo the blood test. A bottle of liquor was found next to the player’s car, which underwent forensics.

About the accident:

The accident involving Renan’s car and a motorcyclist happened around 6:40 am at Km 47 of the Alkindar Monteiro Junqueira Highway. Preliminary information indicates that the vehicle driven by the player would have invaded the opposite lane and hit a motorcycle head-on. The 38-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene. He leaves a wife and two daughters.

The State Highway Police reported that the defender did not have a definitive driver’s license and that his driving license was suspended. The player, who is on loan from Palmeiras to Massa Bruta, was taken to the police duty to register the occurrence.