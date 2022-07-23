Brazilian Under-20: Botafogo welcomes Ceará this Saturday, with broadcast

For the 7th round of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, the Botafogo faces Ceará, this Saturday (22/07), at 3 pm, at CEFAT, in Niterói-RJ. The match will be broadcast, live and with images, by Botafogo TV, on YouTube, with narration by Kadu Macri and comments by Júlia Camacho.

The alvinegra category goes to its third consecutive match with Thiago De Camillis in charge of the team, who took over as interim coach about two weeks ago. the right back bernard valued the work that has been done with the current coach.

“Thiago knows the group well and the team is enjoying his training, because he has been giving us the necessary confidence. And the trend, in this way, is just to evolve more and more”, said the athlete born in 2022.

Glorioso currently occupies 8th place in Group A of the competition, with six points gained – three points behind São Paulo, 4th and which is in the last position of the classification zone for the quarterfinals. bernard also commented on the expectation of tomorrow’s confrontation against Ceará.

“We know how important this game is for us and we’re going to be focused from start to finish in search of those three points. This victory is very important for the final stretch of the championship, we will do everything to seek this classification”, said the alvinegro defender.