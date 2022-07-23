CBF changes location of Atlético-GO x Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil

The first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil between Atlético-GO and Corinthians changed locations. The match, which would be played at Serra Dourada, will be at Antônio Accioly stadium, home of the Dragon. The date and time of the meeting between the two teams continues to be Wednesday (27), at 21:30, with transmission by Globo, Sportv and Premiere.

When the draw was defined, the president of Atlético-GO, Adson Batista, had indicated the possibility of the club sending the game at Serra Dourada due to the difference in capacity between the stadiums and the financial gains for Dragão with the box office of the match.

Antônio Accioly has an audience capacity of around 13,000 fans. At Serra Dourada, the public could reach close to 40 thousand spectators.

However, the Goiás club went back and asked the CBF to change the location of Serra Dourada’s departure to Antônio Accioly. The change is already on the organization’s website.

“Out of respect for the fans of Atlético Goianiense, our greatest asset, we will give up a greater collection to value the true athletes”, published the Dragon on its social networks, which has not yet informed how when the ticket sales will start.

In the duel against Olimpia-PAR, for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, Atlético-GO sent the match at Serra Dourada, which received more than 17,000 red-blacks.

The return game between Corinthians and Atlético-GO is scheduled to take place on August 17, at Neo Química Arena. Last season, these teams crossed paths in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil and the Dragon advanced.