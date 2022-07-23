Cell phone explodes in Campo Grande gym while man looked at the time

A simple glance at the time became a nightmare for Jaspion Oliveira, who saw his cell phone explode shortly after unlocking the device with his fingerprint. The 33-year-old self-employed was training at a gym in Campo Grande when his smartphone exploded.

It was in the morning when the self-employed person performed the exercises at a Moreninhas gym and decided to check the time on his cell phone. “It was on my lap and I unlocked it with the fingerprint to check the time at that moment it smoked and got hot”, recalled Jaspion.

Still not believing the situation, he said he still managed to play the device. “I threw him on the floor and he exploded into thick white smoke in the gym,” he reported.

According to him, the device is a Motorola One Fusion purchased a year ago. After what happened, Jaspion contacted the company and sent on Thursday (21) the cell phone for assistance.

On Friday (22), the shipment tracking system indicated that the device had already been delivered to the company. This Saturday afternoon (23), the autonomous received a call from assistance, informing that the expertise had been carried out.

“They said that no manufacturing defect was found and that they would return the charred device and the report”, he said indignantly. Even though he managed to throw the cell phone on the floor, Jaspion said that his fingertips were burned.

broken cell phone

The cell phone was shattered, with broken screen glass and parts sticking out of the ‘case’. The place where the device exploded in the gym was marked forever. A stain caused by the explosion recalls the incident.

With no solution from the company, Jaspion regrets the loss of important documents. “I lost all my photos, client contacts and documents,” he reported.

O Mediamax newspaper contacted Morotola Brasil’s advice, but until the time of publishing this article there was no manifestation from the company. The space remains open for placement.