Check out facts about Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday this Friday

This Friday (22), actress and singer Selena Gomez turns 30. To celebrate the date, the Read Now separated some curiosities about the artist’s career, check it out:

TV

Gomez began her career as a child actress, joined the cast of the children’s show “Barney and His Friends” and participated in the movie “Spy Kids 3D” (2003).

In 2007, she starred in the Disney Channel series “Wizards of Waverly Place” which won the Emmy Award for “Outstanding Children’s Program” in 2009 and 2012. The production won a movie of its own in 2009.

She also starred in “Princess Protection Program” (2009) alongside Demi Lovato. In addition, the artist appeared in other projects of the network “Ramona and Beezus” (2010), and made guest appearances in episodes of “Sunny Entre Estrelas”, “Zack and Cody” and “Hannah Montana”.

Today, Selena stars in “Only Murders in the Building,” Hulu’s original comedy-mystery series, which was nominated for producer at this year’s Emmy Awards.

Movie theater

In cinema, one of her first works with Selena Gomez as a protagonist was “Another Tale of New Cinderella” (2008), in a modern version of the classic where she is also part of the soundtrack. Which yielded one of her first musical hits “Tell Me Something I Don’t Know”.

The watershed for Gomez’s career was in 2012, when she starred in the A24 adult film “Spring Breakers” alongside Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson.

Among his other major films are: “Monte Carlo” (2011), with Leighton Meester and Katie Cassidy; “High Speed ​​Rescue” (2013) with Ethan Hawke; “The Fundamentals of Caring” (2016) with Paul Rudd and Craig Roberts; and “A Rainy Day in New York” (2019) with Timothée Chalamet.

Production

One of Selena Gomez’s best-known productions is “13 Reasons Why”, based on the book by Jay Asher, the series premiered on Netflix in 2017 and has 4 seasons.

Among the films he has produced are “This Is This Year” (2020), directed by David Henrie; and “The Gallery of Broken Hearts” (2020), starring Geraldine Viswanathan and Dacre Montgomery.

Furthermore, she also produces her own cooking reality show on the HBO Max platform called “Selena + Chef” with 3 seasons.

Song

In 2009, she signed to a record label along with her band “Selena Gomez and The Scene”. The group has released three albums “Kiss and Tell” (2009), “A Year Without Rain” (2010) and “When The Sun Goes Down” (2011), both certified gold. Their main songs are “Naturally”, “Love Like A Love Song”, and “Who Says”.

In 2013, Gomez decided to pursue a solo career and released her first album “Stars Dance”, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 ranking, as well as the singer’s later works “Revival” (2015) and “Rare” (2015). 2020). The 2015 album won Gold and Platinum awards. Among the major hits of this era are “Come & Get It”, “Slow Down”, “Kill Em With Kindness”, “Hands To Myself”, and “Good For You”.

In 2019, the single “Lose To You Love Me” (2019) took #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Last year, she released the Spanish-language EP “Revelación”.

Selena Gomez has collaborated with the likes of Coldplay, Marshmello, DJ Snake, Charlie Puth, Benny Blanco, Tainy, Ozuna, Cardi B, Trevor Daniel, Cashmere Cat and Tory Lanez.