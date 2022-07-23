Check out six couples who broke up, got back together and are now together

The relationship of celebrities is often an example of perfect love for the general public, but did you know that even these couples go through difficult times? Some lovebirds show that, despite the adversities that led to a breakup, they chose to try again and today they live happy stories.

Check out some couples who broke up, but are now together:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez show that there is no right time to get back together with those you love. The couple dated between 2002 and 2004 and got back together earlier this year, 17 years later, showing that they are happier than ever.

Fernanda Lima and Rodrigo Hilbert

One of the most beloved couples in Brazil has also gone through a bad phase in their relationship. The two started dating in 2002, but broke up in 2005. However, a year later, during the actors’ participation in “Pé na jaca”, TV Globo’s soap opera, they got together for good. The presenters are parents of twins João and Francisco, 13 years old, and Maria Manoela, 2 years old.

Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso

It seems unbelievable, but Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso faced a very delicate moment. In 2012, Giovanna broke up with the actor after discovering a betrayal. Months later, the couple gave themselves another chance, and they are still going strong to this day, with three children: Títi, 9 years old, Bless, 7 years old, and Zyan, almost 2 years old.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

In 2007, the couple got together, but in early 2011, they faced a brief breakup. However, in December of the same year, they got engaged. The following year, the union was made official, and in 2015 they had their first child, Silas, 7 years old. The family has grown in 2020 with the arrival of 2-year-old Phineas.

Taís Araujo and Lázaro Ramos

Any doubts that Taís and Lázaro are a beautiful couple? The artists started dating in 2004 and made the union official in 2007, however, in 2008 they separated, resuming in 2009. In 2020, in the first months of the pandemic, the couple, now with two children, João, aged 11, and Maria , 7 years old, thought about getting divorced due to living together. Today they show that they have reconnected and are doing great.

Dado Dolabella and Wanessa Camargo

Of course, the couple of the moment could not be left out! After 20 years, Dado Dolabella and Wanessa Camargo resumed their relationship. The singer and the actor were recently spotted during an experience at the Aya Música Medicina festival, which took place in Chapada dos Veadeiros, in Goiás. The couple, who have not yet publicly assumed the romance, are even wearing the same ring model.