Check out streaming movies based on his works

We’ve all watched romance movies full of disagreements and couples who love each other but don’t know how to express themselves. the long Persuasion follows these standards, as do most movies based on Jane Austen’s books. The author wrote more than 10 literary works, which were inspirations for films that are, today, classics of cinema. The most recognized adaptation is the film Pride and Prejudicealso available on Netflix.

The new Netflix original movie, Persuasion, tells the story of Anne Elliot, a girl from a wealthy family who gives up the man she loves due to family and social pressures. After 8 years, the couple is reunited and they have to deal with the frustrations they lived all these years apart. Actress Dakota Johnson gives life to the protagonist, who talks to the viewer throughout the film, bringing her own opinions and feelings.

Some of these placements of the character Anne were criticized by fans of the literary work, as the quotes were simplified in relation to the book. However, that rating wasn’t enough to detract from the film’s success, which topped the most-watched list during the weekend after its premiere.

Old books with current agendas

Jane Austen’s books were written in the late 18th and early 19th centuries. The films based on her works are also period and take up the customs, clothing, architecture and other specifics of the period that Jane lived and portrayed in her stories. However, the deeper issues that both the books and the movies raise are current and, therefore, have been successes for several generations of young people.

The themes most addressed by Jane were gender issues, for example marriage and love frustrations. Although we no longer live in a society where marriages are arranged, women still struggle with a role that is imposed on them: housewives who dedicate all their time to their children and husband. Since the end of the 18th century, Jane already thought that women could occupy other spaces and, therefore, she created these strong protagonists who claimed new spaces in society. Many women had their first contact with feminism through books of Jane Austen and, to this day, these works are references to romance and young passions.

Another agenda that the English woman brings in her literature is the social question. At the time the author lived, the differences between social classes were more evident and there were two main layers: the bourgeoisie and the plebs. Although there are more social divisions today, disparities continue to be a problem in our society, even when it comes to romance, many couples drift apart due to different financial realities and family pressures. Still, the luxuries of the bourgeoisie that Jane portrays in her books can easily represent the ostentation that influencers post on their social networks.

A little more about Jane Austen

Jane Austen was born in England in 1775 and, despite not having had the opportunity to complete a school education, she continued her studies at home. At the age of 12, she was already writing literary texts, but published her first book, Reason and sensibilityat 36. Literature Pride and Prejudice was published soon after; this and the following works had a positive impact on the intellectuals of the time, receiving praise even from George IV, Prince Regent.

Her works did not bear her name in the authorship, but Jane did not give up making it clear that she was a woman, so she signed “by a lady”. Authorship of the books was only revealed after the author’s death in 1817, which is believed to have occurred due to Addison’s disease. Persuasion it was one of the last books Jane wrote.

Films based on the works of Jane Austen

Persuasion

Directed by: Carrie Cracknell

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Richard E. Grant, Henry Golding, Mia McKenna-Bruce.

Year: 2022

Synopsis: Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry Wentworth, a sailor of humble origins. However, she never forgot that passion. Eight years later, they meet again, but Anne doesn’t know if her ex-boyfriend is still in love, if he’s already over her or worse: if he holds a grudge for having broken up with her.

Where to watch: Netflix

Pride and Prejudice

Directed by: Joe Wright

Cast: Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Rosamund Pike, Carey Mulligan, Simon Woods.

Year: 2006

Synopsis: Elizabeth Bennett and her 4 sisters were raised to marry and be good wives. As the eldest daughter, Elizabeth is under more pressure to build her own family, but the young woman has other plans for her future. When she least expects it, she falls in love with Mr. Darcy, but the man’s stubborn and proud personality will be a challenge for this couple.

Where to watch: Netflix

Emma

Directed by: Autumn de Wilde

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Mia Goth, Callum Turner.

Year: 2020

Synopsis: Jane Austen’s comedy tells the story of Emma, ​​a beautiful and wealthy young woman who ventures into superficial passions, until she finds a love she believes to be true.

Where to watch: Star+

Reason and sensibility

Directed by: Ang Lee

Cast: Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Alan Rickman, Hugh Grant.

Year: 1996

Synopsis: Sisters Elinor and Marianne are struggling financially and dream of finding love in a society that values ​​social status above all else.

Where to watch: Netflix