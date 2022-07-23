Check out the cast of Stranger Things in the MCU

Estimated reading time: 11 minutes

the last season of Stranger Things was a resounding success, reinvigorating the eager fanbase after a three-year hiatus. Season five will soon be underway with the Duffer Brothers set to start writing for the fifth and final season soon. One thing that is certain Stranger Things is that the main cast prepared for a bright future.

According to other popular stories, David Harbor (who plays Jim Hopper) has already done that, crossing the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Red Guardian in Black Widow, and perhaps others will follow. It’s likely that a number of cast members are being considered for all sorts of different roles right now, so if they join the MCUhere’s who they could play.

Check out who the Stranger Things actors could play in the MCU below:

Winona Ryder

Thor: Love and Thunder expanded the pantheons of MCU, bringing our heroes to the Omnipotent City and introducing the likes of Zeus, Hercules, Bast and more. As such, there are many other gods for the MCU explore, and Winona Ryder would definitely be a good candidate for several. She could be a convincing Olympian in the Hercules story or better yet, an Asgardian.

Specifically, she could come into play as Karnillathe Queen of the Norns (the Fates in Norse mythology) and an exceptionally powerful sorceress. Karnilla has mostly been an antagonistic figure, so it would be exciting to see Ryder assume that responsibility.

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown has the greatest potential of the cast of Stranger Things to appear, given his popularity and fantastic performance as Eleven, and as such there are many characters she would be a good fit for. An interesting proposal is Gwen Stacy.

After the events of Spider-Man: No Way HomePeter sacrificed his relationship with MJ, so if the sequel with Tom Holland happen, it seems likely that Gwen Stacy enter the scene. This could be as a new classmate or even as its multiversal counterpart, Ghost Spider. This would allow Millie show another side of her as an artist and she would be next in line for popular actresses to play the role, after Emma Stone and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Finn Wolfhard

Mike has often been treated as the leader of the children in Stranger Thingsand allow Finn Wolfhard get in on MCU would open up that opportunity even more. Specifically, it would be a good fit for Sam Alexanderalso known as Newa young but powerful cosmic hero.

a project for New was recently announced for the MCU, but little is known about him, including who the main character is. This is something we hope fans will find out more about soon at an event like Comic-Con or D23. Regardless, Wolfhard could definitely match the energetic personality of Alexander with your confidence, without missing the emotional beats.

Gaten Matarazzo

Dustin from Gaten Matarazzo is without a doubt one of the most lovable characters in Stranger Things and that’s because he’s able to work well with any of his co-stars. He could bring that charisma and volley well with the talents of the MCU so that Matarazzo could make a fun version of Thunderstrike.

in the comics, Kevin Masterson is the son of the first thunderstrikeEric, who served as Thor’s host for a time before receiving his own magical mace from Odin. Matarazzo it’s unexpected for the role, but it could end up fitting really well, helping either Thor or Valkyrie. This could also get you on the list for the team of young avengerswhich will reach MCUgiving you even more characters to play with.

Caleb McLaughlin

Like her co-stars, Caleb McLaughlinlike Lucas, has demonstrated that he can have an exceptional career ahead and would be a welcome sight in the MCU. Of course, many people would suggest it to Miles Morales, someone fans are clamoring for in live-action, and he would be a great choice. However, there may still be a better option, which is the Iron Boy.

O iron boy is a prominent member of young avengerswhich were gradually introduced into the MCU during Phase Four. What sets him apart, however, is that he is actually a young Kang the Conqueror who has traveled to the past to avoid his fate as a villain. With Kang officially stepping onto the scene in Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, played by Jonathan Majors, McLaughlin as iron boy looks like a perfect fit.

Noah Schnapp

Ms. Marvel did what no one expected, officially bring mutants into the MCU. This is something that has been at the heart of what fans have wanted throughout Phase Four, and now it opens the door for the arrival of X-Men. Noah Schnappin particular, would be a great Ice Man.

Bobby Drakealso known as Ice Manis actually one of the X-Men originals, but was largely overshadowed by his teammates. Regardless, he is actually one of the few omega-level mutants, and therefore one of the most powerful. This would be a great opportunity to schnappas he can mimic Iceman’s personality and inner turmoil, while showing his growth from teenager to adult hero.

Sadie Pia

Sadie Sink certainly had a stellar season in Stranger Things and made many fans share their appreciation and excited reactions on Twitter. As Noah Schnapp, sink also showed that she could be a good fit for one of the strongest mutants in the world, Jean Grey.

As in the comics, many fans hope to introduce some young actors like the X-Menas opposed to the franchise’s mostly adult cast X-Men gives Fox. This would allow these characters and actors to grow in real time and make it feel as authentic as possible. sink has already shown that he has the emotional acting skills to take on the role of Jean Gray. Also, it would show her as someone completely different from Max.

Natalia Dyer

like Nancy, Natalia Dyer showed many facets of her as an actress. At the MCUshe could take everything she’s learned and run with it like a fan-favorite heroine, Kitty PrideMore known as Black Lynx.

Although she is not one of the original team members, kitty became one of the most beloved and endearing, heading her own series and serving as one of the most integral members of the X-Men. As such, fans expect her to appear as soon as possible on the MCUand Dyer is the right person for it. She would definitely be able to bring out the ingenuity and charm characteristic of Prideand it would be interesting to see how she would play who she is set to play with Wolverine.

Charlie Heaton

Charlie Heaton already spent some time as a mutant, having played Sam Guthriealso known as Cannon ball in The New Mutants. Although the film was shaky and not well received, it could still lead to something in the MCU with heaton returning to paper.

He could also face off against one of the many different mutants now available to the MCU, but it would be nice to give him another chance. if Sam Guthrie come to the MCUwould likely be further along, but it would also allow his many brothers to appear as well.

Joe Keery

Joe Keery is one of the stars of the series and fans are eager to see what he does next. His best option is guaranteed to be presented soon, which is Johnny Stormalso known as Human Torch.

Keery seems like a perfect fit for the Human Torch, being able to emulate his charisma and heartthrob status, but mixing in a genuine vulnerability that could make the character stand out from previous portrayals. This can also set Keery as one of the leading figures in the MCU. Whether he is or not, the Marvel will announce the list of Fantastic Four coming soon.

Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke already have a connection with the MCU now that your father, Ethan Hawkestarred as Arthur Harrow in moon knight. She could also enter the franchise as an obscure character. Specifically, she could fit in very well as the underrated heroine. Squirrel Girl.

THE Squirrel Girl was almost presented in New Warriors, but was never chosen. However, now that the television side is involved in the main continuity, Squirrel Girl can finally arrive. Hawke would definitely be fun in that role and introduce her to the mainstream audience.