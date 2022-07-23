Chef Salt Bae’s Steakhouse Named Worst in London

The steakhouse Nusr-Et, owned by celebrity chef Salt Bae, was voted the worst in London by users on the TripAdvisor platform.

Currently, the city has 260 houses of the type valued in the city and the place – which attracts celebrities and charges 630 pounds or more than R$ 4 thousand for a steak covered in 24 carat gold leaf – is in the last position.

If you consider restaurants in general and not just the steakhouse, Nusr-Et Steakhouse ranks 17,020th on the recommendation platform, out of 17,558 London houses with just two and a half stars.

Although prices are, in fact, the main complaint from customers, many criticize the seasoning and flavor of the meats.

“Service was mediocre, steak was tasteless and greyish, cocktails were average and ultra expensive… like everything else on the menu,” criticized one user identified only as Michael.

Another customer, Sophie Wise, thought the house staff was “friendly”, although they asked for a tip after the service was charged to the bill. “But the speed at which they served was ridiculous. I’ve never felt so rushed in my entire life in a high-end restaurant,” she commented.

She even described the place as a “fast food place with average food, very loud music and very small portions”, while a third identified as Muki said the place is “the real experience of a meme”.

“My bowel movements weren’t golden,” quipped another customer of the high prices. Despite the high costs and other characteristics of highly sought after houses, some considered the opportunity to dine at Nusr-Et to be a good one.

“A meal for two started with a delicious and huge onion flower. With a bottle of red wine, we tasted the famous Nusr-Et special. It was so soft and the sizzling butter smelled divine. It was literally prepared at the table. I enjoyed it immensely. “, praised client Livvy.

Who is Salt Bae?

Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe is best known on social media as Salt Bae, where he became a gastronomic celebrity for his performance videos preparing meats and for his cuts covered with gold foil.

Opened last week, the house – which is the chef’s first in the UK but the 19th worldwide – opened in September 2021. The exorbitant price led some of the clientele at the time of opening to share photos of their accounts and discuss what is the real value of the delicacy and the fame of the Turkish businessman.

There were those who qualified the account amounts as “swindle”, while others argued that patrons of Nusr-Et London, Salt Bae’s home, went to the restaurant aware of the high prices he charges.

Other pricey items on the menu include a salad that costs £23, or R$151, and a hamburger that costs £100, about R$659. A soft drink costs £9, or R$59 on site.

Among the Turkish’s famous clients are Neymar, Al Pacino, Maluma, Daniel Alves, David Beckham, Naomi Campbell, Leonardo DiCaprio, among others.