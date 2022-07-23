Christopher Nolan’s New Movie “Oppenheimer” Gets 1st Poster

Who is a fan of the works of the director Christopher Nolan, get ready because there’s another big production coming with everything. “Oppenheimer”, the filmmaker’s newest film, had its first image revealed this Thursday (21). The poster features actor Cillian Murphy (“Peaky Blinders”), the protagonist of the feature, in the middle of the smoke of an explosion.

In addition, Universal also released the film’s slogan: “The world is always changing”, which appears at the top of the poster. Check out the released image:

The plot of the movie “Oppenheimer” tells the story of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of those responsible for creating the original atomic bomb. The production will take place in a context in which he is war chief of the Los Alamos Laboratory in New Mexico during World War II.

Leading roles include Murphy as Oppenheimer who is “the father of the atomic bomb”, Emily Blunt as his wife Kitty, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Manhattan Project supervisor Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, the famous chemist and member of the Atomic Energy Commission, and Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Oppenheimer’s lover.

In addition to them, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Jason Clarke, Josh Hartnett, Matthew Modine, Dane DeHaan, Michael Angarano, Gary Oldman, Tony Goldwyn and Olivia Thurlby are also part of the cast. Christopher Nolan, the filmmaker behind the “Dark Knight” trilogy, directs and writes the screenplay for the film.

The feature is 100% based on the biography of Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin, “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer”, published in 2006. “Oppenheimer” arrives exclusively in theaters on July 21, 2023, the same date of the long-awaited “Barbie”, with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

It has been confirmed that the film will be in theaters between 90 and 120 days, without the possibility of reaching any streaming platform or purchase and rent.