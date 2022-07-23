Clinical examination attests that defender Renan was not drunk when he was arrested – 07/23/2022

A medical examination carried out yesterday morning attested that defender Renan Victor da Silva was not intoxicated or intoxicated at 10:07 am, about four hours after he had run over and killed motorcyclist Eliezer Pena in Bragança Paulista (SP).

The “Auto de Examination of Clinical Finding of Drunkenness” lists 13 characteristics in the player’s way of acting that allowed the doctor to verify that he was “not intoxicated, without elements for alcoholism”, as stated in the pen in the document, to which the UOL Esporte had access.

The 20-year-old defender, hired by Palmeiras and loaned to Bragantino, was driving a Honda Civic when he ran over Eliezer, who died instantly. The player was not injured and was arrested in the act by the State Highway Police. Police said he had breath with “ethyl odor” at the time, but no signs of intoxication. On the advice of attorney Marcus Valle, Renan refused to take a breathalyzer test right after the hit-and-run.

Excerpt from the document that reports the clinical examination performed on Renan:

“Attitude: visibly excited, talking a lot?

No

Orientation: do you know where you are and why?

Yea

Memory: Do you remember what you did in the last few hours?

Yea

Voiceover: Difficulty articulating words?

No

Staggering gait?

No

Ethyl breath?

No

Does the patient present clinical signs of ingestion of alcohol and/or similar substance?

No”

In the examination, the doctor in charge noted that Renan was “tearful and anxious”. Delegate Aline Ferreira said that the athlete admitted to drinking alcohol at a party the night before. She considered indicting him for intentional homicide (when there is an intention to kill or when the risk of producing death is assumed), but she backed out when the clinical exam was negative for drunkenness.

Renan’s crime was initially classified as manslaughter, which carries a sentence of two to four years. As he also did not have a driving license, the penalty could increase. The classification can still change if the Public Ministry considers that the defender took the risk of killing the victim. If framed in the crime of intentional homicide, the athlete will be tried by the Jury Court and may face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

After spending a night in prison, he was released with a promise to pay a R$242,000 bond within 72 hours. Marcus Valle, a lawyer who accompanied him to the custody hearing, said Renan was still in a state of shock today. “It was very difficult to even talk to him. He was very shocked, totally scared, as if it hadn’t sunk in yet,” he said.