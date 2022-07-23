Code error makes Intel GPUs up to 100 times slower with active ray tracing

If it happened to you, the way is to turn off RT and wait for the fix

NVIDIA’s new driver for Intel GPUs is here to boost ray tracing performance by 100x on compatible video cards. A mind-blowing news, no doubt. The problem is that this is not the case for gamers using the Linux operating system. Due to a memory allocation error, performance is 100x slower.

Reports also point out that the drivers coming out for Arc GPUs are rife with Windows issues. The company admitted that Arc’s performance is inferior to older APIs like DX11 on Windows.

Linux-focused news site Phoronix reported that a fix added to the Intel Mesa Vulkan driver was implemented in Mesa 22.2 by graphics driver engineer Lionel Landwerlin last Thursday.

Intel has been working on Vulkan ray tracing support since late 2020. Typically, the Vulkan driver ensures that the temporary memory used for Vulkan ray tracing work is in local memory, ie the onboard graphics memory of the GPU.

A line of code was missing, so this memory allocation maintenance task was not defined. Thus, the driver would shift the ray tracing data to slower off-board system memory and vice versa. This resulted in continual cumbersome transfers to this slower memory, significantly slowing down ray tracing performance.

Mesa 22.2, which includes the new code, is expected to branch in the next few days and will be included in a bundle of other driver refinements, expected to reach end users by the end of August.

– Continues after advertising –

This issue raises a red flag for Intel graphics cards and drivers, which promise performance that is lately not being achieved. In a recent set of official benchmarks, Intel compared the Arc A750 to the GeForce RTX 3060 to show that its graphics card is a “winner”. And maybe it will be, when they solve this situation for good with driver updates.

Intel Arc A770 GPU runs games at 1440p overclocked at 2.5 GHz in new video

You will be surprised at the performance difference between DX 11 and DX 12



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Tom’s Hardware