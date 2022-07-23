Cruzeiro announces 45,000 tickets sold for game with Bahia in Serie B

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro fans promise a new party in the stands of Mineiro Cruzeiro open the return of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship embraced by its fan. This Friday afternoon (22), the club announced that more than 45,000 tickets have already been sold for the match against Bahia, this Saturday (23), at 4 pm, in Mineiro.

According to Eleven Tickets, which sells tickets, there are tickets for the Upper Red sector. The Roxo Superior was not opened by Cruzeiro. Therefore, the maximum load is 53 thousand tickets.

Ranking of Cruzeiro at home audiences in Serie B

Ticket sales to the general public began this Thursday morning (21). Ticket sales for members have been open since last Tuesday (19). Ticket prices range from R$60 to R$150 (R$30 to R$75 at half).

The expectation is that the stadium will be more crowded than the last Raposa game in Belo Horizonte. Against Novorizontino, for the 18th round, Raposa had an audience of 46,890. In the first round, Cruzeiro recorded the best average in Serie B: 33,410 per game.

Against Bahia, Cruzeiro will have a direct confrontation for the access to Serie A. Tricolor is in third place, with 34 points – eight less than Raposa, which leads the competition in isolation.

Tickets for Cruzeiro x Bahia

– Yellow (Upper and Lower) – Integer: R$ 60.00; Sock: BRL 30.00 [Esgotado]

– Red (Upper and Lower) – Integer: R$ 100.00; Sock: BRL 50.00

– Purple (Bottom and Top) – Whole: R$ 150.00; Sock: BRL 75.00

– Orange (Upper and Lower) – Whole: R$ 60.00; Sock: BRL 30.00 [Esgotado]