Cruzeiro x Bahia: Pezzolano is carried by fans on arrival at Mineirão; watch | cruise

Cruzeiro was welcomed with a party in the first game of the Series B return this Saturday, at Mineirão. Upon arriving at the stadium, the delegation got off the bus to celebrate with the crowd, and coach Paulo Pezzolano was carried by fans.

On the walk to Mineirão, the players made the traditional Viking celebration with the fans. Security fences separated the athletes from the crowd. Pezzolano, on the other hand, went further and felt the heat of the fans up close.

The coach approached fans, who, at one point, came to carry the Uruguayan and sing “ah, it’s Pezzolano”.

Paulo Pezzolano is suspended after being sent off in the match against CSA last Wednesday. Even so, the Uruguayan will follow the duel between Cruzeiro and Bahia do Mineirão. On the field, the team will be led by assistant Martín Varini.

Isolated leader of the championship, Cruzeiro enters the return in the countdown for access. With 42 points won, the Minas Gerais team needs 22 more, according to mathematicians, to reach the magic number that is worth a spot in the 2023 Serie A.