Cruzeiro X Bahia – Supersports

1 time Bahia works the ball with Lucas Mugni and Daniel.

1 time Game paralyzed so that Geovane Jesus can receive medical attention.

1 time Filipe Machado gets a corner rebound and shoots close to the goal defended by Danilo Fernandes.

1 time Geovane Jesus receives for the tip to invade the area, but is stuck in the marking of Matheus Bahia.

1 time Cruzeiro plays a game of patience, spinning the ball until he finds a gap in Bahia’s marking.

1 time Pablo Siles tries to trigger Brock on the left, but he goes too far and the ball is lost on the sideline.

1 time Home team exchange passes from foot to foot in midfield.

1 time In this first half, Bahia positions the players to steal the ball and go out on the counterattack.

1 time In Bahia’s definition of a fast counterattack, Ra receives a throw in the back of the defense. Rafael Cabral comes out at the attacker’s feet and makes a great save.

1 time Matheus Bidu is left with the defense, he tries the strike from outside the area and Danilo Fernandes defends in two halves.

1 time The referee shows Luvannor a yellow card for fouling Rezende.

1 time Luvannor tries to dribble out, but ends up disarmed by the visiting team.

1 time Matheus Bahia makes a pass to Lucas Mugni, who stopped with a foul.

1 time In support of the attack, Eduardo Brock stretches the pass into the area, but Edu does not reach the ball.

1 time Neto Moura starts playing and leads Cruzeiro’s transition from defense to attack.

1 time In another corner kick by Cruzeiro, Matheus Bidu crosses into the area and Z Ivaldo heads in without direction.

1 time Neto Moura takes a corner from the left into the area, but no one finds anything from above.

1 time Edu receives a release in command of the attack, brings it to the beat and demands goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes.

1 time Bruno Rodrigues makes the pass and calls Neto Moura to organize play.

1 time Bahia recovers the ball, Andr tries to make a counterattack on the right, but is soon fouled.

1 time Luvannor receives on the side of the field and uses speed to take the Minas Gerais club to the attack.

1 time Z Ivaldo puts a lot of power in direct connection with the attack, Luvannor does not reach and the ball is lost outside the field.

1 time The visiting team exchanges passes in midfield to the boos of the local crowd.

1 time The duel for Serie B begins!

1 time Edu is Cruzeiro’s top scorer in Serie B (5 goals), while Dav is Bahia’s top scorer (4 goals).

1 time BAHIA: Danilo Fernandes; Andr, Luiz Otvio, Gabriel Xavier and Didi; Matheus Bahia, Rezende, Lucas Mugni, Daniel and Ra; dav.

1 time CRUISE: Rafael Cabral; Geovane Jesus, Z Ivaldo, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Bido; Filipe Machado, Pablo Siles and Neto Moura; Bruno Rodrigues, Luvannor and Edu.

1 time The schedules are defined by the technicians Martin Varini (Cruzeiro) and Enderson Moreira (Bahia).

1 time Cruzeiro x Bahia duel at the top of the standings. The Minas Gerais club leads Serie B with 42 points, while Tricolor 3 is placed with 34 points.