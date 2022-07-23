Cruzeiro X Bahia – Supersports

  • 27
    1 time

    Bahia works the ball with Lucas Mugni and Daniel.

  • 26
    1 time

    Game paralyzed so that Geovane Jesus can receive medical attention.

  • 25
    1 time

    Filipe Machado gets a corner rebound and shoots close to the goal defended by Danilo Fernandes.

  • 24
    1 time

    Geovane Jesus receives for the tip to invade the area, but is stuck in the marking of Matheus Bahia.

  • 23
    1 time

    Cruzeiro plays a game of patience, spinning the ball until he finds a gap in Bahia’s marking.

  • 21
    1 time

    Pablo Siles tries to trigger Brock on the left, but he goes too far and the ball is lost on the sideline.

  • 20
    1 time

    Home team exchange passes from foot to foot in midfield.

  • 19
    1 time

    In this first half, Bahia positions the players to steal the ball and go out on the counterattack.

  • 17
    1 time

    In Bahia’s definition of a fast counterattack, Ra receives a throw in the back of the defense. Rafael Cabral comes out at the attacker’s feet and makes a great save.

  • 16
    1 time

    Matheus Bidu is left with the defense, he tries the strike from outside the area and Danilo Fernandes defends in two halves.

  • 15
    1 time

    The referee shows Luvannor a yellow card for fouling Rezende.

  • 14
    1 time

    Luvannor tries to dribble out, but ends up disarmed by the visiting team.

  • 13
    1 time

    Matheus Bahia makes a pass to Lucas Mugni, who stopped with a foul.

  • 12
    1 time

    In support of the attack, Eduardo Brock stretches the pass into the area, but Edu does not reach the ball.

  • 11
    1 time

    Neto Moura starts playing and leads Cruzeiro’s transition from defense to attack.

  • 9
    1 time

    In another corner kick by Cruzeiro, Matheus Bidu crosses into the area and Z Ivaldo heads in without direction.

  • 8
    1 time

    Neto Moura takes a corner from the left into the area, but no one finds anything from above.

  • 7
    1 time

    Edu receives a release in command of the attack, brings it to the beat and demands goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes.

  • 6
    1 time

    Bruno Rodrigues makes the pass and calls Neto Moura to organize play.

  • 5
    1 time

    Bahia recovers the ball, Andr tries to make a counterattack on the right, but is soon fouled.

  • 4
    1 time

    Luvannor receives on the side of the field and uses speed to take the Minas Gerais club to the attack.

  • two
    1 time

    Z Ivaldo puts a lot of power in direct connection with the attack, Luvannor does not reach and the ball is lost outside the field.

  • 1
    1 time

    The visiting team exchanges passes in midfield to the boos of the local crowd.

  • 0
    1 time

    The duel for Serie B begins!

  • 0
    1 time

    Edu is Cruzeiro’s top scorer in Serie B (5 goals), while Dav is Bahia’s top scorer (4 goals).

  • 0
    1 time

    BAHIA: Danilo Fernandes; Andr, Luiz Otvio, Gabriel Xavier and Didi; Matheus Bahia, Rezende, Lucas Mugni, Daniel and Ra; dav.

  • 0
    1 time

    CRUISE: Rafael Cabral; Geovane Jesus, Z Ivaldo, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Bido; Filipe Machado, Pablo Siles and Neto Moura; Bruno Rodrigues, Luvannor and Edu.

  • 0
    1 time

    The schedules are defined by the technicians Martin Varini (Cruzeiro) and Enderson Moreira (Bahia).

  • 0
    1 time

    Cruzeiro x Bahia duel at the top of the standings. The Minas Gerais club leads Serie B with 42 points, while Tricolor 3 is placed with 34 points.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good afternoon, fans! Today we will follow Cruzeiro x Bahia for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Follow every move in the game.

