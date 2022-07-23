Cuca accepts proposal from Atlético-MG and returns to the club after seven months – 07/22/2022

Cuca is back at Atlético-MG, seven months after leaving the club. The Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champion coach in 2021 accepted the proposal to command the alvinegra team in this final stretch of the 2022 season. The information was released by Itatiaia Radio and confirmed by UOL Esporte. Cuca returns to Galo to replace Argentine Turco Mohamed, who was fired this Friday.

Some factors help explain Cuca’s decision to return to Galo and give up what would be his sabbatical year. The strongest of them is the feeling passed on to the coach that the club needs him very much, which was reinforced by calls from some players who worked with Cuca during the season. Athlete calls messed with the coach.

Contract time with Atlético also helped. The bond will be short, only four months, so until November, when the Brazilian Championship ends. Thus, Cuca is free after the World Cup to be an eventual substitute for Tite in the Brazilian national team.

This will be Cuca’s third visit to Cidade do Galo. The coach who is considered the greatest and most victorious in alvinegra history, has six titles for Atlético in his curriculum: Libertadores, Brasileiro, Copa do Brasil and three Mineiros. There were 224 games in the first two jobs, which took place between 2011 and 2013 and then in 2021, which makes Cuca the 5th coach with the most matches for Galo. As the 4th position belongs to Barbana, with 227 games, soon Cuca will gain another position, behind only Telê Santana (434), Procópio Cardozo (328) and Levir Culpi (320).

Cuca’s return will be confirmed by Atlético-MG this Saturday.