Cuca at Atlético-MG: coach has shortcuts to set route before starting “decision” with Palmeiras | athletic-mg

Cuca is back at Atlético-MG. The official announcement will be made this Saturday by the club, and the coach who has won almost everything with Galo has the first challenge: to race against time to get the team right. Atlético have just over 10 days for the first game of the “decision” of the Libertadores quarterfinals, against Palmeiras. The new old coach has points in his favor.

Cuca arrives at Atlético for the third spell seven months after leaving the club with the current title of the Brazilian Championship and also the Copa do Brasil. He returns with practically the same squad he left last year, except for the departures of Diego Costa, Dylan Borrero and Savarino. On the other hand, he has strong reinforcements: Pavón, Alan Kardec, Pedrinho and Jemerson.

The coach dominates the squad, has a good relationship between the players and the white-and-white board, in addition to knowing all the ways of Cidade do Galo. Another strong point? The crowd on your side. In all the times that Turco has swung in office this season, Cuca’s name has been raised and passed over by the majority of Atlético’s fans.

Atlético’s performance has been questioned in recent months. The team has shown mental and technical problems. In the elimination to Flamengo, in the Copa do Brasil, poor performance, without any shots on goal. In the Brazilian, bad matches with questionable performance. These were the reasons that even led Turco to be fired, as the results were generally good (69.6% success).

The duel with Palmeiras also has a psychological factor for Cuca and the Galo team. Last season, the São Paulo team was responsible for not allowing Galo to reach the Libertadores final. Abel Ferreira’s team eliminated Atlético in the semifinals of the competition. The only title that Galo de Cuca missed in 2021.

Now, the re-edition of this confrontation will once again have Cuca and Abel Ferreira on the sidelines. The first game is on August 3rd and the return game is on the 10th. Until then, Cuca will have important training days in Cidade do Galo to get the champion team back on track.