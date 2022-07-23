Cuca takes over with ‘days numbered’ and Atlético-MG already has a successor in mind for 2023: “I would be ahead”

Atlético Mineiro doesn’t want to waste time and is already forwarding a name to take over the team after Cuca’s departure in November; crowd approves the name

Atlético Mineiro agreed on the afternoon of Friday (22) the return of Cuca to the command of the team after dismissing the former commander Turco Mohamed. However, the passage of the new coach of Galo should be very brief, as the coach will only be in front of the team until November this year.

That’s because Cuca’s focus is to take over the Brazilian national team if Tite really leaves Amarelinha after the World Cup in Qatar, at the end of this year. However, what must happen can be classified as a ‘dance of musical chairs’. Due to the fact that, according to the portal ‘Fala Galo’, Tite is the favorite to take over Atlético in 2023.

“Following the “scent” of Galo’s idea for 2023, there is great admiration from the board of directors for Tite and, if all goes well, Adenor, would be ahead, in fact, as a favorite, to be the coach of the inauguration of the MRV Arena”revealed the portal.

On the web, the crowd was obviously excited about the possibility: “OH MY GOD IS THIS A DREAM? DON’T WAKE ME UP! I’ll nail it here, if Tite reaches 23, we win everything, EVERYTHING!”, “I’M VERY HAPPY”, “Tite at the rooster next year and inauguration of the arena I dream of “said some netizens.

Tite has already revealed a few times that his idea is to leave the national team after the World Cup. A few weeks ago it was reported that the manager was in talks to take over Arsenal from the Premier League, but this outcome becomes increasingly unlikely.