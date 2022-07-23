Daryl and Carol’s story isn’t over, says Norman Reedus » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Living Dead‘s Norman Reedus says Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier’s story isn’t over after the long-running zombie drama airs its final episode. Based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Living Dead diverged from its source material in several ways. The most popular changes are the addition of Daryl (Reedus) and the character expansion of Carol (Melissa McBride). Not only did the two become great allies for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), but their possible meeting turned into a close friendship. Together they lead Living Dead‘s cast in its eleventh and final season.

Although the main series is coming to an end, Living Dead universe will live with a handful of spin-offs. In addition to Fear the walking dead and The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, a series with Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), island of Dead, In addition to an anthology, Tales of the Living Dead, were announced. on top of that, Living DeadRick and Michonne (Danai Gurira) are getting their own spin-off – which will replace Rick Grimes’ planned trilogy of films – and Daryl is heading to Europe on his series. The latter has yet to receive a release date/title, and it’s unclear if/how Carol will be considered in its story.

During Living Dead‘s at SDCC, Reedus commented on Daryl and Carol’s future. When asked if Daryl should be with Carol or her love interest Connie (Lauren Ridloff) at the end of Living DeadReedus essentially pleaded the fifth before pointing out that the “The Daryl/Carol story isn’t over.Read Reedus’ full comment below:

“I think there is a world where the 3 can live happily. I want to say that since it was brought up, the Carol/Daryl story is not over.”

At this point, Daryl appears to be going on a mysterious solo mission to Europe on his own. Living Dead spin off. The original plan was for Reedus and McBride to headline the series as their iconic duo. Things changed when McBride walked out of Daryl and Carol’s spinoff show – which angered some fans who decided Reedus was to blame for McBride’s decision. Reedus then spoke up and explained that McBride’s departure was a result of the actress needing a break after working on Living Dead for 12 years (not counting the production of the spin-off that is happening in Europe).

Living Dead’Angela Kang’s current showrunner said the Daryl and Carol spin-off was planned long before season 11. If Reedus’ comments are any indication, Carol will remain an inimitable aspect of Daryl’s story. Even though she isn’t a regular character in its spinoff, she will likely be a guest star (along with other characters who disappeared from Living Dead). That said, it is unknown where Daryl, Carol and Connie will be when Living Dead airs its final episode and the trio outperforms the Commonwealth.