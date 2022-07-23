DC Black Label Reveals Riddler Comic Cover Written by Paul Dano; see

Riddler: Year One (Riddle: Year Onein free translation) had its cover revealed by DC Black Label.

The comic is signed by the actor Paul Danowho played the title character in Batmanfrom the principal Matt Reeves, and brings the same version of the character into focus. The image shows a younger version of him. See below.

Launching in October this year, Riddler: Year One will feature illustrations by Stevan Subic, artist of Batman and Conan.

Directed by Reeves (Monkey’s Planet), Batman has in the list Robert Pattinson like the Batman, Damage (Charade), Andy Serkis (Alfred), Zoë Kravitz (Cat Woman), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon) and Colin Farrell (Penguin).

the production of Batman 2 has already been confirmed, and is part of the list of future dives into the universe presented by Reeves in the 2022 film. The list also includes two original series developed for the streaming platform. The first will focus on Arkham Asylum and Gotham Police, while the second will be dedicated to Penguin.

Batman arrived at HBO Max and digital platforms on April 18and is available on Blu-ray and DVD.

