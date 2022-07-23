DC Fans Are Worried About Batman After Comic-Con

DC presented its panel during San Diego Comic-Con 2022, with news about Black Adam, Shazam 2 and some animations. But nothing about Batman or the Batfamily, which worried DC fans.

On the networks, many are complaining, or showing concern about the lack of the DC hero at the event.

“No Batman 2 announcement,” lamented one fan.

“No news from Batman 2 *cries*,” wrote another fan.

“Ok no one really cares about Black Adam, where’s Batman 2,” tweeted another fan.

“That’s it??? No Batman 2, what do you mean,” said another fan.

“Batman 2 news, and teasers for Blue Beetle and Batgirl is all I need. Please DC we need a win,” said another.

See the tweets below.

Batman is on HBO Max

Batman stars Robert Pattinson, who plays a new version of Bruce Wayne.

The idea is to introduce the Dark Knight into his second year of activity in Gotham, which means he’s still at the beginning of his life as a vigilante, although it’s not exactly an origin story.

The main villain is the Riddler, played by Paul Dano. Penguin and Catwoman also appear, being played by Colin Farrell and Zoë Kravitz, respectively.

Matt Reeves is directing, who also has a role in the script.

Batman, with Robert Pattinson, is now showing in theaters and can also be watched on HBO Max.