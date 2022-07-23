Discover 6 secret Spotify tools and change the way you listen

Spotify is the most used music streaming platform throughout Brazil and the world. However, you need to know that there are some little-known tricks that can be quite useful. Find out today what these app secrets are.

1 – Automatic playlist with favorite musicians in a Super Band

Spotify allows users to assemble a different playlist. You can choose your favorite artists and even some bands so that the platform displays some random songs from all of them. The feature is called Supergroup, or “Super Band”. Just access https://spotify.com/supergrouper and assemble your team of stars in music.

2 – Match on Spotify

Go to the “Made for you” section and tap on “Create a match”, then just select who you want to invite via WhatsApp, social networks and email. The platform analyzes the profile of each user and creates a personalized playlist for them to listen together.

3 – Check out the most listened to or most played

Spotify allows users to see the history of the most played and most listened to songs recently. That way, you can listen to what everyone is listening to at the moment and stay on top of the trending culture. Just search for the “Top Tracks”, “Top Artistis” or “Top Genres” section.

4 – Listen to a famous person on the radio

You can listen to a special playlist that simulates a radio station based on a certain artist, band or song. To do this, go to the three dots, tap on “Go to radio” and that’s it.

5 – Connect Spotify in the car

This function is already widely publicized by people and is present in most new vehicles. Just connect your cell phone to the vehicle’s multimedia center and activate Spotify. You can also sync the app with GPS and other devices.

6 – Stay on top of the shows

Look for the “Live Events” function within Spotify to find out which concerts and shows are about to take place in the region near you.