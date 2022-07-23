Does the application guarantee R$ 10 for users who register? Payment is made via PayPal?

Recently, a Brazilian youtuber started to publicize an alleged promotion of referrals from the Mercado Pago app. According to the influencer, the app guarantees payment of R$10 for all new users. The promises caught the attention of many people! After all, the digital influencer claims that anyone can guarantee payments and “withdraw instantly via Pix”. However, are these statements true?

For those who want to make money on the internet in 2022, first of all, be careful. An essential tip is to always be suspicious of the promises of youtubers, especially when they involve download links and referrals. In addition, it is worth prioritizing well-known platforms with a proven reputation in the Brazilian market. In this sense, check out everything you need to know about the (alleged) Mercado Pago promotion below.

Discover the Mercado Pago app

Before talking about promoting referrals, it’s worth explaining more about the app itself. Firstly, Mercado Pago is available for download from both the Play Store and the App Store. That is: it works normally on mobile phones with Android and iOS operating systems. The application, primarily, is one of the most popular digital wallets in Brazil. The platform brings several advantages to users. Among them, its simplified interface and cryptocurrency tools, banking operations and payments for products and services stand out.

See too: PayPal Cash Codes? Can a free app really make you $1,000?

Does Mercado Pago app guarantee payment of R$ 10 on the spot?

First of all, we must deny the fraudulent promises of Brazilian youtubers. The promotion that influencers disclose, according to information from the official Mercado Pago website, simply does not exist. That’s right: the promotion is not real. Therefore, it is not possible to guarantee R$ 10 on the spot or withdraw on Pix, despite what youtubers promise. Mercado Pago actually has a referral promotion. However, it is very different from what influencers advertise.

See too: Extra income app paying 1 Pix a day? Minimum withdrawal of BRL 24.89 is it true?

How to guarantee payment in the application promotion? See how to profit on Mercado Pago

As we mentioned earlier, the promotion of referrals by Mercado Pago is real, but its operating model has nothing to do with the supposed action that youtubers advertise. On the other hand, it’s really possible to make money with app invites. According to information from the official website, Mercado Pago users have 3 options to Profit with Indicate and Win. Thus, we list below the 3 alternatives; check out.

First, there is the promotion Indicate the Point . In it, you must indicate the purchase of the Mercado Pago machine. For each machine purchased through the referral link, you receive R$ 150. The guest, in turn, receives up to 83% discount.

Then we have the promotion Indicate the QR Code and Pix Kit . In this case, the guest receives a 0% fee on their sales with the QR Code and Pix Kit for 90 days. Those who invite, in this way, receive R$ 7 for each R$ 50 of sales accumulated by the guests.

. In this case, the guest receives a 0% fee on their sales with the QR Code and Pix Kit for 90 days. Those who invite, in this way, receive R$ 7 for each R$ 50 of sales accumulated by the guests. Finally, it is possible profit from payment link. You receive BRL 7 for each new guest who accumulates sales of BRL 300 with the payment link in the first 90 days.

The Mercado Pago download is available at www.mercadopago.com.br.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.