Dungeons and Dragons, I’m Groot

San Diego Comic Con It’s up to us, which for those of us who can’t make it means one thing: Trailer Attack for things to come. This year’s conference expanded the universe it seems undead tales, dragon houseAnd the And the The Lord of the Rings: The Power of the Ring! There are studios with cool stuff like Warner Bros. with Shazam! wrath of the gods And the marvel With, you know, Marvel stuff! I got Keanu Reeves comic book series BRZRKRthat Netflix is ​​developing into a live-action movie, and we hope it will be updated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Keep watching this post for any trailer coming to SDCC July 21-24.

Maybe one day John Wick will have a nice, relaxing vacation, but that day is not today. the new mood of . John Wick 4 It’s pretty much what you’d expect from an action-packed franchise about an ex-assassin: there are guns, knives, nunchucks, broken glass, and Keanu Reeves repeatedly punching a pole. “Have you ever thought where this is going?” Someone asks Reeves. naturally, we You already know the answer… John Wick 5.

O Living Dead Spinoff Coming to AMC and AMC+ on August 14 american horror storiesTales of the Living Dead An anthology of the world we already know and love (?) of 11 seasons of TWD and 7 of Fear of walking dead. This full trailer, which debuted at Comic-Con on Friday afternoon, features Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Olivia Munn, Anthony Edwards, and Jillian Bell.

I grew up I grew up. Groot. Five original Groot shorts. I grew up Twilight Zone Parody. I’m Groot, I’m Groot Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper reprise their voice roles. I grew up Groots August 10th on Disney+. I grew up.

Stephen Colbert directed lottery Panel after conducting a hearing immediately following the January 6 hearing Late show. Only Tolkien could make Colbert mess up his sleep schedule. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power It’s based on an appendix to the story we all know and love, and it explains the circumstances surrounding the formation of the ceramic rings, as well as how the half-dwarf, half-human city of Nimenor fell into discord and eventually slid into the ocean. . . Basically, it’s “Capitol riots, but make it Orc”.

in what is already Weird stuff Kids’ Favorite Movie of 2023, D&D live! It stars Chris Pine, Reggie Jane Page and Michelle Rodriguez as an incredible squad of villainous heroes who must save the world (after they screw it up). There’s big imagination, high comedy and high emotion in this trailer. Also, Chris Pine is playing the lute for a while, if you like that.

Five years after the series ended, MTV’s Teen Wolf is back With the first teaser of Teen Wolf: The Movie. In its debut at Paramount+, the film brings together most of the main cast (until the character comes back from the dead at the end of the clip) with the exception of superstar Dylan O’Brien and Arden Cho.

If you like the phrase “I will steal the Declaration of Independence”, Disney+ has the perfect teaser for you. In the trailer that reminds us to start looking again at what dollar bills look like, National Treasure: On the Edge of History Lizette introduces Oliveira as the new star of the series, replacing Nicolas Cage as an adventurer looking to recover his family’s treasure. She joins Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays a badass billionaire treasure hunter named Billy, and Justin Bartha, who reprises his role as computer expert/teacher Riley Ball.

Hey, what’s going on here? He-Man and his friends come together to fight Skeletor’s return while also trying to save Krass from turning completely to the dark side.

Do you like cute things? Do you like cool superheroes? Do you love the insanely stacked cast, including Alfre Woodard, Sacher Zamata, Laurence Fishburne and Craig Robinson? Then maybe you should check out this clip Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Set before Moon Girl was officially Moon Girl, it prominently features the Devil Dinosaur. Even if you don’t want to watch it, you can still recommend it to your niece.

In very different superhero news, the next video game Gotham Knights She just revealed a trailer for her character for Batgirl, one of the main characters in the game. Gotham Knights The film takes place in Gotham City shortly after Batman’s death, which means that Batgirl and her team (think Robin, Nightwing and Red Judd) have a huge increase in kicker responsibilities.