Eduardo Moreira on Anitta’s support: do we want to be right or win the election?

247 – Economist Eduardo Moreira believes that singer Anitta’s support for ex-president Lula’s candidacy, despite being strategic, will bring many benefits to the PT’s campaign, which should not be overlooked by the ideological left.

According to him, the funkeira’s declaration of support brings together more social groups to the campaign, which is necessary to win the elections in the first round. In this context, demanding a strict ideological alignment with the PT can even alienate people from the campaign.

“You can’t say ‘I’ll only accept you in this fight if you take the total package, which is 13 from top to bottom, the MST, the MTST, Palestine against Israel… It’s not possible. Do we want to be right or win the election? I want to win the election, then we discuss,” she said.

“In the end, it came out better than the order for the PT and Lula, and terrible for Bolsonaro. We have our own unique worldviews, with similarities perhaps, and if we’re going to think people should think alike, or it’s crooked, then it’s screwed,” he added.

