End of stereotype? Survey points to more tricolors in the middle class and less elite

A lie told many times becomes the truth. In this sense, the survey O GLOBO/Ipec, which possibly surprised the Fluminense fans with the 15th national position, considering the percentage of mentions, also brings other news to common sense.

Although sometimes labeled as “elite”, the tricolor fan is actually focused on a middle class. The numbers also point to the aging of the crowd, with parallels with the generations of titles.

According to the survey, Fluminense, which reaches 1.1% of general mentions, rises to 1.4% in the group of respondents who declare a monthly family income of two to five minimum wages. With a similar percentage of 1.5%, the tricolor fans achieve their best performance in the Southeast in the geographic scope of the research.

In the region, making an estimate based on the latest National Survey by Continuous Household Sample (Pnad-Continuous) by IBGE, the income bracket with the highest tricolor presence covers precisely an intermediate portion of the population: it starts right after the 40% lower poor, who live on up to R$ 798 per month, and find their roof before the richest 20%, who exceed R$ 2 thousand in per capita household income.