EU criticizes Russian decision to increase list of ‘hostile’ countries

“ANDThis decision is another step by Russia towards the continued escalation of tensions with the European Union and its member states”, stressed the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. , in a statement.

The Russian Government announced this Friday that these five countries were included in the list of countries designated as “hostile”, thus limiting these European states in local hiring for diplomatic or consular missions.

The European body considers “the allegations of hostile actions to be unfounded and unacceptable, urging Russia to revoke all these listings,” he said.

The previous decree establishing the list of so-called “hostile” states is incompatible with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the head of European diplomacy also pointed out.

Therefore, he adds, the EU urges Russia to “review its decision and fully respect the Vienna Convention”.

“The EU continues to call on Russia to immediately cease its aggression against Ukraine and all other violations of international law, including the breach of its own international obligations and commitments,” Josep Borrell concluded in the statement.

The Russian government’s provision limits the number of people who can be hired in Russia by the diplomatic representations affected by the measure.

The embassy of Greece can hire up to 34 people, the representation of Denmark up to 20 staff and Slovakia is limited to 16 people hired locally.

Slovenia and Croatia are prevented from hiring personnel in Russia for diplomatic and consular missions.

Moscow recalled that last May the same restrictions were imposed on the embassies of the United States and the Czech Republic.

The adoption of these types of limitations, which include a total ban on local hiring of people who are in Russia, is contemplated in a decree on measures to respond to “hostile countries” signed on April 23 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On March 5, nine days after the start of the so-called Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine, Putin ordered the government to draw up a list of countries that committed “hostile actions” against Russia.

A few days later, Russia approved this list, which included member states of the European Union, including Portugal, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, among other countries.

Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24 that has killed more than 5,100 civilians, according to the UN, which warns that the real number is likely to be much higher.

The Russian military offensive has caused more than 16 million people to flee, of which more than 5.9 million have fled the country, according to the latest UN figures.

The international organization has observed the return of people to Ukrainian territory, but warns that new waves of displacement are foreseen due to insecurity and the lack of gas and water supplies in areas affected by clashes.

Also according to the United Nations, more than 15.7 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

The Russian invasion was condemned by the international community in general, which responded by sending weapons to Ukraine and reinforcing economic and political sanctions on Moscow.

