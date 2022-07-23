Everything you need to know about the story of the new “Hunger Games” – About Sagas by TechNews Brasil

Since the month of May, when the Lionsgate began to reveal the names that will integrate the cast of “The Hunger Games: The Song of the Birds and the Serpents“, the name of the franchise of origin has been on the rise on social media. Based on the book of the same name, the film presents itself as an opportunity for fans to return to the universe of PANEM more than 8 years after the debut of “Hunger Games: Hope – The End”.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, who has already directed three films in the original franchise, “The Song of Birds and Serpents“ started its recordings during the last week, when most of the main cast went to the film’s locations, in Poland, to film the scenes of their characters.

Since then, dozens of fans of the film – who still didn’t know the source book – began to question themselves about what would be the story of the movie. Knowing that this doubt has become constant among those who follow the production, the About Sagas selected some relevant information about the film’s plot. Check out some details of the story below:

When does the movie take place?

when dealing with “The Hunger Games: The Song of the Birds and the Serpents“, many viewers wonder about when the movie takes place – if it is a prelude or one sequence of what they watched in the main saga, where Kat niss ever deen (Jennifer Lawrence) joined the Districts rebel forces to end the Hunger Games and a exploitative society commanded by Capital.

This new film, however, is a prelude, What’s up 64 years before the first age of Katniss to the sand. While in the saga of origin the Games are already consolidated in the culture of PANEM, here the spectators will be invited to know the 10th edition of the dispute, that’s a lot more explicit, brutal and less spectacular than what you see decades later.

What is the plot of “The Hunger Games: Song of the Birds and the Serpents”?

The plot of the film, then, is centered on the relationship of two characters that emerge from completely different contexts. The first one is Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), future President of PANEM Descendant of a noble family of Capital, he lives with his cousin and grandmother, who now go through difficulties after losing the father of the family in the war against the Districts.

Obsessed with his image and the reputation of his surname, corialuns is willing to do anything to stand out in Academy where do you study and thus manage to secure a prominent future in the Capital. For this, he applies to participate in the newest Mentorship Program From Hunger Games, where he is in charge of prepare a tribute from District 12 for the dispute.

It is in this context that the plot presents the film’s co-protagonist, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler). Initially regarded as peculiar, the character gains the attention of the capital soon on Harvest, where she attacks a girl on camera. Astute, she uses her musical skills to stand out among the tributes and get some benefits during the Games.

Now that you are responsible for your performance in the competition, coriolanus will demonstrate that is capable of anything to obtain victory and stand out among the rest of the youth of the Capital. Will he get it to transform Lucy Gray Baird in a winner while trying to maintain his family’s reputation? It’s a question the film will address as it delves into a plot full of criticism and reflection on ambition, oppression, love and power.

In Brazil, “The Hunger Games: The Song of the Birds and the Serpents” will be distributed by Paris Films, who scheduled the film’s premiere for November 16, 2023 – the day before its international release. Until then, several new information and promotional materials for the film should be released by the production.

