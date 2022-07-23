Fast and Furious 10: Filming closes A24 between Vila Real and Régua

At filming of the new movie of the Fast and the Furious saga (or Fast and Furious, in the original name) will again cause traffic cuts on the A24this time between Nogueira, in Vila Real, and Peso da Régua. Traffic disruptions will occur between today and Saturday.

According to information from the GNR, during the three days, the motorway will be cut for 24 hours in the north/south direction, between the nodes of Nogueira and Peso da Régua. In the south/north direction, the cut will occur between 5 am and 11 pm.

For those who need to travel in the area, the alternatives are Estrada Nacional 2 (EN 2), between Vila Real/Santa Marta de Penaguião/Peso da Régua (vice-versa), and also Estrada Municipal 313 (EM 313). ) – Vila Real/Peso da Régua (vice versa).

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel (Photo: DR/Universal)



It’s already this is not the first time that the A24, in the districts of Vila Real and Viseu, has been closed to traffic due to filming of Fast X, which will be the tenth and final film in the saga. At the end of June, the sections between Lamego and Armamar/Valdigem and between Carvalhal and Castro Daire were also cut.

Between July 27th and 30th, filming for Fast and Furious 10 will take place in Almada, where traffic and pedestrian access cuts are expected in Cacilhas. The “occupation of public space” was authorized between 00:00 and 23:59 on the 27th, 28th, 29th and 30th of July.

With a screenplay by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, the new film has Vin Diesel, in the saga since the first film, and also with Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez and the Portuguese Daniela Melchior, among others. Fast and Furious 10 will also be filmed in the UK, Italy and Portugal.

The premiere is expected to take place on May 19, 2023 in movie theaters in the United States of America.