Fast & Furious actress makes controversial statement about Hollywood

Fast and Furious is a huge franchise, the evolution from street racing to action epics has taken the movie saga to the top of the box office. The actress of the films, Michelle Rodriguez gave a critique on the evolution of Hollywood.

Letty Ortiz in the Fast and the Furious films, starred in several productions in American cinema, the most recent being the new fantasy film Dungeons and Dragons, and the tenth continuation of the action saga on wheels.

Her resume provided the actress with behind-the-scenes knowledge, in an interview with Digital Spy, she highlighted how the use of green screen and visual effects has made productions bad for actors.

“After years and years of making these types of movies and technology growing up the way it does, filming on a green screen with golf balls is horrible. So having some really cool animatronics on set is really helpful. It just makes you feel part of what’s going on. And you get to see the artists and do their thing. It’s beautiful. Really cool.”

Fast and Furious is known for using a lot of real explosions and acrobatics on camera, but even so, Rodriguez must consider this realistic factor in the saga very positive for her portrayal as an actress.

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

More on Fast and Furious 10

Fast and Furious 10 is being directed by Louis Leterrier, who arrived to replace Justin Lin, who abandoned the project due to possible conflicts with star Vin Diesel.

The cast of Fast and Furious 10 will feature several new features, such as Jason Momoa, from Aquaman, and Brie Larson, from Captain Marvel.

With no synopsis revealed, the film promises to be one of the final chapters of the saga.

Fast & Furious 10 hits theaters on May 19, 2023.