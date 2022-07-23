Faustão falls for a prank and sends a birthday kiss to Selena Gomez in the Band

Faustão seems to have fallen for the prank once again and blew a kiss to Selena Gomez on his Band show, on the artist’s 30th birthday. For those who don’t know, there is a meme that jokes that the presenter and the American singer and actress have a romance. Of course, it’s all just a ‘joke’ from internet users.

And there was a special kiss for Selena Gomez in Faustão! pic.twitter.com/kMHak0ZLYu — Tracklist (@tracklist) July 23, 2022

It all would have started in 2016, the then presenter of Domingão do Faustão blew a kiss to Selena Gomez without realizing that it was a prank. Netizens began to joke that he and the singer lived a romance.

Now in the Band, Faustão fell into the game again and netizens had fun with the video that shows Faustão’s message to Selena.

The 72-year-old presenter is married to Luciana Cardoso, with whom he has two children. Selena, who turned 30 on July 22, is single and currently airing on Star+’s “Only Murders in the Building.”