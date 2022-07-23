Films that Globo will show over the weekend (22/07 to 24/07) – Cinema News

The channel’s programming is not to be missed, bringing together titles such as Gone Girl, the live-action Aladdin and Crash or Run.

Another weekend arrives and, with it, the traditional I love cinema about the films that will be shown in the TV Globo. Among the programming bets are Gone Girl, the live-action Aladdin and Crash or Run. As usual, you can check out all the highlights between the 22nd and 24th of July. In the end, you can still find the feature films that promise to stir up the late nights at the station.

SATURDAY SESSION – HIT OR RUN (7/23 AT 2:10 PM)

In 1800, a princess (Lucy Liu) is kidnapped in the Forbidden City, China, and taken to the American Wild West. In an attempt to save her part Chon Wang (Jackie Chan), who comes across a culture completely different from hers. When attacked by armed cowboys, Wang responds with acrobatic kung fu moves that make the Americans’ hair stand on end.

SUPERCINE – A NIGHT MORE THAN CRAZY (07/23 AT 00:20)

In One Crazy Night, Matt Franklin (Topher Grace) is a 22-year-old recent college graduate who doesn’t know what to do with his life. He could have a good job in an office making a lot of money, but he prefers to work as a clerk at a video store.

When Tori Frederking (Teresa Palmer), the girl he was in love with in high school, enters the establishment, he decides to try to win her over. Along with his sister Wendy (Anna Faris), and his best friend Barry (Dan Fogler), Matt will take advantage of Kyle Masterson’s (Chris Pratt) party invite to have the best night ever.

MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE – ALADDIN (7/24 AT 12:30 PM)

Aladdin (Mena Massoud) is a young thief who lives off petty theft in Agrabah. One day, he helps a young woman retrieve a valuable bracelet, unaware that she is actually Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott). Aladdin is soon interested in her, who claims to be the princess’ maid. Upon visiting her in the middle of the palace and discovering her identity, he is captured by Jafar (Marwan Kenzari), the sultan’s grand vizier, who wants him to recover a magic lamp, in which a genie (Will Smith) lives, capable of granting three wishes to its owner.

MAJOR SUNDAY – UNKNOWN (07/24 AT 00:10)

In Unknown, Martin Harris (Liam Neeson) has just emerged from a four-day coma, the result of a car accident in Berlin. Upon waking up, he discovers that his wife (January Jones) does not recognize him. To make matters worse, there is another man (Aidan Quinn) using his identity. Ignored by the authorities and targeted by assassins, his only chance to unravel this mystery is Gina (Diane Kruger), a taxi driver.

CINEMAÇO – IN BAD COMPANY (7/24 AT 2:05 AM)

In Bad Company begins with the death of a talented CIA agent in action. Faced with tragedy, the organization decides to hire his twin brother to complete their mission. The problem is, he’s Jake Hayes (Chris Rock), a street hustler who has no way of working as a secret agent. To minimize the problem, the CIA puts on his side Gaylord Oakes (Anthony Hopkins), an experienced officer who must teach him to talk, walk and act like a member of the CIA.

