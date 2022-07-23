Find out WHAT TIME Marvel’s panel starts today at Comic-Con that will bring news of ‘Black Panther 2’ and more…

The Warner Bros. Panel. at San Diego Comic-Con which will present the news of Marvel, including a possible new calendar of films and the disclosure of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ takes place today (23) from 9pm to 10pm (Brasilia time).

After three long years, the marvel studios return to SDCC and, as usual, its panels are the most anticipated of the event. The company is expected to reveal several updates on its upcoming projects, including: possible glimpses of the long-awaited ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, sequel to the acclaimed 2018 feature film; details about ‘She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes’the next series of Phase 4 of the MCU coming very soon to Disney+; revelations about ‘Secret Invasion’, ‘Echo’, ‘House of Harkness’ and season 2 of ‘Loki’; and much more (like ‘Fantastic Four’, ‘X-Men’ and ‘Blade’).

Oh! And fans are likely to go wild with the presence of illustrious celebrities from the Marvel family, from cast members to directors and screenwriters.

Find out what else is going to happen:

One of the most anticipated productions of the year is the series ‘The House of the Dragon’derived from the acclaimed and award-winning ‘Game of Thrones’. And while the HBO and the HBO Max have already released promotional materials to keep us excited for production, the show is certain to get more news at SDCC 2022 – and we hope, with luck, that never-before-seen footage from the premiere season will be shown to fans.

THE Paramount Pictures and the service of streaming Paramount+ promise to bring several news for fans of ‘Star Trek’featuring exclusive content from the spin-off series ‘Picard’, ‘Lower Decks’ and ‘Strange New Worlds’as well as updates on the already-confirmed film based on the beloved production ‘Teen Wolf’. In addition, one of the most awaited moments by the public is the ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels’which is expected to reveal the adaptation’s first official trailer, as well as a special chat with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page.

THE Sony Pictures will meet with Toei Animation to reveal the first glimpse of ‘Knights of the Zodiac’, live action based on the classic ‘The Knights of the Zodiac’ and starring names like Sean Bean, Famke Janssen and Nick Stahl. During the panel, audiences are expected to watch some behind-the-scenes footage, as well as having the opportunity to see the writers and cast share details about the project.

Another of the big studios that promises to stop SDCC 2022 is Warner Bros. and his multiple projects in both film and television. ‘Black Adam’which hits theaters in October this year, should get more details about the feature film’s look, as well as conversations with the cast and production about the narrative and the process of building the feature; ‘Shazam! 2: Fury of the Gods’ and ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ should also gain news with the release of the first official teasers; and perhaps the sequence ‘Wonder Woman 3’ receive updates on title or release date, considering it was already confirmed a few months ago. And, as rumors have been pointing out, Henry Cavill must make a surprise appearance to bring a special announcement to the audience.

In recent years, the Amazon Studios has been gaining enormous strength and leaving a mark on the entertainment scene – being responsible, for example, for the launch of the adaptation of ‘The Wheel of Time’. At SDCC 2022, the company’s main attraction is, without a doubt, the ambitious series ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’which promises to expand the universe created by JRR Tolkien and delight Middle-earth fans. During the highly anticipated panel, audiences are expected to delight in never-before-seen footage from the show to raise expectations, as well as conversations with the cast and creative team.

Despite having suffered a considerable setback in recent months, the Netflix remains one of the platforms that produces the most original content on the planet – and SDCC 2022 will be an unmissable opportunity to promote its main titles. Starting with the already confirmed exhibition of a special video of ‘Sandman’adaptation of the iconic comics by Neil Gaiman, and a Q&A session with the cast; other titles that should win news are ‘The School of Good and Evil’which brings Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington in the cast; ‘Wandinha’, spin off in ‘The Addams Family’ starring Jenna Ortega; the first glimpse of ‘Glass Onion’continuation of the acclaimed mystery ‘Between Knives and Secrets’; and much more.

WALT DISNEY STUDIOS

Of course, Marvel is part of the giant conglomerate of Walt Disney Studios, but we decided to separate them for some pretty obvious reasons. During the Casa Mouse panels, several future productions may gain new features, such as the series based on the classic mini-franchise ‘The legend of the lost treasure’or the forthcoming productions of ‘Star Wars’ that have already been confirmed. In addition, the animation ‘Strange world’ should get its first full trailer (shortly after the official teaser was released); and the upcoming series ‘Percy Jackson and the olympians’ should also receive very hot news.

