Find out which films Globo is showing this week at Sesso da Tarde

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:
Monday
No Reservations
Original Title: No Reservations
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2007
Director: Scott Hicks
Cast: Abigail Breslin, Patricia Clarkson, Aaron Eckhart, Brian Obyrne, Lily Rabe, Jenny Wade, Catherine Zeta-Jones
Class: romantic comedy
Kate the chef of an upscale restaurant. His perfectionist ways are intimidating, but put to the test when Nick, a lively underboss, is hired.
tuesday
Christopher Robin – An Unforgettable Reunion
Original Title: Christopher Robin
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Marc Forster
Cast: Jim Cummings, Ewan Mcgregor, Roger Ashton-Griffiths, Mark Gatiss, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael
Class: Fantasy
The dreamy boy Christopher becomes a focused man with no time for his family. His friend Winnie the Pooh resurfaces asking for help to find Tigro and the gang
Wednesday
The Colds of My Life
Original Title: Last Holiday
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2006
Director: Wayne Wang
Cast: Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, Timothy Hutton, Giancarlo Esposito, Alicia Witt, Gerard Depardieu
Class: comedy
Georgia Byrd is a very shy woman who, after being diagnosed with a terminal illness, decides to radically change her life.
Thursday
Our Union, Very Confused
Original Title: Our Family Wedding
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2010
Director: Rick Famuyiwa
Cast: America Ferrera, Forest Whitaker, Carlos Mencia, Regina King
Class: comedy, romance
A girl from a Mexican family and a boy from an African-American family decide to get married, but the parents clash in an attempt to preserve their own cultures.
Friday
Shrek 2
Original Title: Shrek 2
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2004
Director: Andrew Adamson; Conrad Vernon; Kelly Asbury
Cast: Cameron Diaz; Eddie Murphy; Julie Andrews; Rupert Everett
Class: animation
Fiona’s father discovers that she did not marry the prince to whom she was betrothed and that she has become an ogress. Shrek has to fight to prove his worth.
