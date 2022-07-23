Find out which films Globo is showing this week at Sesso da Tarde

Afternoon Session (Disclosure) (photo: Disclosure)

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:

Monday

No Reservations

Original Title: No Reservations

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2007

Director: Scott Hicks

Cast: Abigail Breslin, Patricia Clarkson, Aaron Eckhart, Brian Obyrne, Lily Rabe, Jenny Wade, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Class: romantic comedy

Kate the chef of an upscale restaurant. His perfectionist ways are intimidating, but put to the test when Nick, a lively underboss, is hired.

tuesday

Christopher Robin – An Unforgettable Reunion

Original Title: Christopher Robin

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Marc Forster

Cast: Jim Cummings, Ewan Mcgregor, Roger Ashton-Griffiths, Mark Gatiss, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael

Class: Fantasy

The dreamy boy Christopher becomes a focused man with no time for his family. His friend Winnie the Pooh resurfaces asking for help to find Tigro and the gang

Wednesday

The Colds of My Life

Original Title: Last Holiday

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2006

Director: Wayne Wang

Cast: Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, Timothy Hutton, Giancarlo Esposito, Alicia Witt, Gerard Depardieu

Class: comedy

Georgia Byrd is a very shy woman who, after being diagnosed with a terminal illness, decides to radically change her life.

Thursday

Our Union, Very Confused

Original Title: Our Family Wedding

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Rick Famuyiwa

Cast: America Ferrera, Forest Whitaker, Carlos Mencia, Regina King

Class: comedy, romance

A girl from a Mexican family and a boy from an African-American family decide to get married, but the parents clash in an attempt to preserve their own cultures.

Friday

Shrek 2

Original Title: Shrek 2

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2004

Director: Andrew Adamson; Conrad Vernon; Kelly Asbury

Cast: Cameron Diaz; Eddie Murphy; Julie Andrews; Rupert Everett

Class: animation

Fiona’s father discovers that she did not marry the prince to whom she was betrothed and that she has become an ogress. Shrek has to fight to prove his worth.

