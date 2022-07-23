Flamengo agrees to sell a player to European football for R$ 15.7 million, informs Vene Casagrande

After Willian Arão, another Flamengo player is leaving for European football, more precisely, to play in Turkish football, with the colors of Fenerbahçe, coach Jorge Jesus, well known for his great passage in Brazil.

Weeks ago, Flamengo made official the sale of midfielder Arão, until then, holder of Dorival Jr’s team, to Fenerbahçe, at the request of Jorge Jesus. Now, who is heading towards Turkish football is defender Gustavo Henrique, who will be sold for something close to 15 million reais.

According to journalist Vene Casagrande, Gustavo Henrique will be a Fenerbahçe player. The parties reached an agreement for the transfer in a three-year contract. The defender is expected in Turkey to undergo a medical and sign a contract.

At Flamengo, Gustavo Henrique arrived with great expectations, after leaving Santos. However, things did not go as expected, the defender lost space and, thus, will leave Flamengo without being missed by the carioca fans.

Flamengo returns to the field this Sunday, at 11 am, away from home, against Avai, for the Brasileirão.