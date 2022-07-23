Flamengo evaluates releasing a game for Vasco at Maracanã

Vasco’s request to send up to three matches at Maracanã by the end of the year may have a partially positive response from Flamengo, Fluminense and the Consortium that manages the stadium.

There is a possibility that Vasco’s game against Chapecoense, which Vasco has already asked the CBF to take place at Maracanã, has the approval of the other clubs, although it will take place the day after Flamengo’s game against Atlético-GO, at Brasileiro, and harm the recovery of the lawn.

As Flamengo claimed that it would play in the Copa do Brasil the day after Fluminense, Vasco hopes to benefit from the appeal that the rival club itself filed in the STJD, against the CBF draw.

In this way, the Consortium is considering a game-by-game agreement, and not necessarily the three games. Also because, in the evaluation of Flamengo and Fluminense, the dates will be scarce if both teams advance in the knockout competitions they dispute, especially the Copa do Brasil.

Thus, the two games that Vasco requires for the future, including that of a possible access, would have the endorsement defined later, depending on whether or not Flamengo and Fluminense pass.

If one or both of them are eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, for example, the date will automatically open for a Vasco match, but it will be necessary to wait at least until August 17th.

Check out the Maracanã schedule confirmed so far:

07/27 Flamengo vs Athletico-PR (Brazil Cup)

07/30 – Flamengo vs Atlético-GO (Brazilian)

08/07 – Fluminense vs Cuiabá (Brazilian)

09/08 – Flamengo vs Corinthians (Libertadores)

08/14 – Flamengo vs Athletico-PR (Brazilian)

08/17 – Fluminense vs Fortaleza (Brazil Cup)

08/20 – Fluminense vs Coritiba (Brazilian)

08/28 – Fluminense vs Palmeiras (Brazilian)

09/04 – Flamengo vs Ceará (Brazilian)

Copa do Brasil semifinals: 08/24 and 09/14 Copa do Brasil finals: 10/12 and 10/19

Libertadores Semifinals: August 30th and September 1st, September 6th and 7th

Libertadores Final: 10/29