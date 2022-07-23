Fluminense should have the biggest audience at Raulino since Fla-Flu 2016 | fluminense

With tickets sold out for the game against Bragantino, next Sunday, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda, Fluminense should have the biggest audience at the stadium in the last seven years.

In a survey carried out by the ge from 2015 onwards, the club played 23 games in the municipality of the interior of Rio de Janeiro – not all of them as home team. Three of them were behind closed doors because of the pandemic.

1 of 5 Fluminense fans at Raulino de Oliveira — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC Fluminense fans at Raulino de Oliveira — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC

The largest audience registered in the period was Fla-Flu for the 30th round of the 2016 Brazilian Championship – Flamengo won the game 2-1. At the time, a paying audience of 9,008 people and an audience of 11,116 people were registered.

With two days in advance, the tricolor crowd sold out the load of 14 thousand tickets made available for the game against Bragantino – a number that was allowed by the local authorities for the confrontation.

With this, the tendency is for the match to surpass even the game in which it ended up winning the Guanabara Cup at Raulino de Oliveira, against Resende, in this year’s Campeonato Carioca, when the stadium had 6,336 spectators and received a total of 6,936 people.

During Friday morning, lines formed around the Raulino de Oliveira stadium. The demand for tickets was great in the city. Fluminense also made available buses leaving the capital for the departure and made it possible to redeem through the partners program.

3 of 5 Fluminense fans at Raulino de Oliveira — Photo: André Durão/ge Fluminense fans at Raulino de Oliveira — Photo: André Durão/ge

The great demand for tickets is a reflection of the good moment of Flu, which is undefeated for nine games, plays in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and is fourth in the Brasileirão, with 31 points.

In the last three games in which he played outside the capital of Rio de Janeiro, against Cruzeiro, São Paulo and Goiás, the tricolor fans sold out visitors’ tickets.

4 of 5 Fluminense fans in Morumbi against São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli / ge Fluminense fans in Morumbi against São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli / ge

In the last three games at Maracanã, there was also a large audience: 46,300 against Cruzeiro, 44,700 against Corinthians and 63,700 against Ceará, in a match that marked Fred’s farewell.

Check out the survey made from 2015 onwards with games from Fluminense in Raulino

Fluminense 2 x 1 Athletico-PR – Brasileirão 2022 – total audience: 4,722

Resende 0 x 4 Fluminense – Carioca 2022 – total audience: 6,936

Madureira 0x1 Fluminense – Carioca 2022 – total audience: 3,345

Fluminense 1 x 4 Athletico-PR – Brasileirão 2021 – game without an audience

Macaé 0 x 4 Fluminense – Carioca 2021 – game without an audience

Fluminense 1 x 1 Vasco – Carioca 2021 – match without an audience

Fluminense 1 x 2 Flamengo – Brasileirão 2016 – total audience: 11,116

Fluminense 1 x 1 Ypiranga-RS – Copa do Brasil 2016 – total audience: 832

Fluminense 0 x 0 Coritiba – Brasileirão 2016 – total audience: 1,826

Fluminense 1 x 1 Grêmio – Brasileirão 2016 – total audience: 3,636

Fluminense 1 x 0 Botafogo – Brasileirão 2016 – total audience: 4,550

Fluminense 2 x 2 Santa Cruz – Brasileirão 2016 – total audience: 3380.

Fluminense 3 x 0 Ferroviária – Copa do Brasil 2016 – total audience: 1,114

Fluminense 0 x 1 Botafogo – Carioca 2016 semifinal – total audience: 5,182

Round Round 0x2 Fluminense – Carioca 2016 – paying (total not disclosed): 2,101

Fluminense 1 x 1 Botafogo – Carioca 2016 – total audience: 5,390

Fluminense 4 x 0 Tigres-RJ – Carioca 2016 – total audience: 1,237

Fluminense 4 x 0 Bonsucesso – Carioca 2016 – total audience: 1,116

Fluminense 0 x 1 Athletico-PR – Primeira Liga – paying (total not disclosed): 6,005

Madureira 1 x 2 Fluminense – Carioca 2015 – total audience: 1,638

Resende 0 x 1 Fluminense – Carioca 2015 – total audience: 1,711

Round Round 2 x 1 Fluminense – Carioca 2015 – total audience: 3,126

Fluminense 2 x 1 Friburguense- Carioca 2015 – total audience: 2,850

