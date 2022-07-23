For ‘threat’ reported by Hulk, club denounces Daronco

Anderson Daronco’s refereeing in the match between Atlético-MG x São Paulo, for the 16th round of the Brasileirão, continues to be talked about. This time, the Legal Department of the alvinegro club sent a “Notice of Infraction” to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), reporting irregularities in the arbitration of the game.

For Galo, the judge of the Gaucho Federation violated articles 258, 259 and 273 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD), in addition to Art. 8, item IV, of the Brazilian Football Code of Ethics and Conduct. The penalties will be described at the end of the article.

The alvinegra petition is related to a possible threat from Daronco, aimed at the attacker Hulk. After the game, the alvinegro ace revealed what the referee would have said: “Be careful what you say outside. It’s not the last game I’ll referee for you.”

After that, Galo even asked the CBF for the full audio of the referee with the VAR booth, but it was not answered. In testimony this week, Sérgio Coelho, president of Atlético-MG, requested a retraction from Anderson Daronco, which also did not happen.

Art. 258. Assume any conduct contrary to discipline or sports ethics not typified by the other rules of this Code. The penalty may be suspended for a period of fifteen to one hundred and eighty days.

Art. 259. Failing to observe the rules of the sport. With a penalty ranging from suspension from 15 to 120 days and, in case of recurrence, suspension from 60 to 240 days, cumulated or not with a fine, from R$100 to R$1,000.

Art. 273. Practicing acts with excess or abuse of authority. With the possibility of a suspension penalty of 15 to 180 days, combined or not with a fine, from R$ 100 to R$ 1 thousand.

The Art. 8, IV, of the Brazilian Football Code of Ethics and Conduct, item IV, deals with: not displaying behavior that may call into question the independence and impartiality of football-related entities, including manifestations on social networks.