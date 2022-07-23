French GP: Leclerc secures pole ahead of Verstappen | formula 1

In the private duel throughout the beginning of the weekend, better for Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari driver accelerated to take pole position at the French GP at the Circuit de Paul Ricard, in Le Castellet, with a time of 1:31.727. He left RBR’s Max Verstappen behind with a time of 1m31s891. In search of the championship lead, Leclerc then starts ahead in this Sunday’s race, at 10 am.

It is Leclerc’s 16th pole, seventh of the year. He even had the help of Carlos Sainz to get pole. In Q3, without the chance to reach the first position due to the penalty for changing the power unit, the Spanish driver helped his Ferrari teammate open the vacuum to guarantee a greater speed to Leclerc twice. It worked. In the end, thank you.

– Without Carlos, it would have been much fiercer. The difference was big thanks to him. The car looks good. We’ll see how it goes tomorrow,” Sainz said.

Sergio Pérez secured third place on the grid. Next to him, Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes. Lando Norris, who wasn’t coming from a good weekend, surprised by taking fifth place.

The heat wave that hits all of Europe caused the track temperature at Paul Ricard to reach around 55°C. While everyone was still moving slowly towards the start of practice, Charles Leclerc already accelerated right away, setting a 1m31s727 on the soft tyres. Verstappen did his first lap soon after, but a little lower, with a time of 1:31.861. In the end, Albon came to ride in sector 10, but still remained on the qualifying list for Q2. With the timer down, Mick Schumacher managed to make a beautiful lap. The weather would have given him a spot in Q2, but when he maxed out a section of the track, he had his lap cancelled.

Who got in the way:

gasly

Stroll

Zhou

Schumacher

Latifi

Leclerc even jumped into the lead at the start of Q2. The Ferrari driver, however, was overtaken shortly afterwards. First, by Perez. Then, by Verstappen, who scored 1m31s990. But the lead didn’t stay long with the Dutch either. Carlos Sainz put 0.9s over the RBR rival and jumped to the top of Q2. And from there he never left.

Who got in the way:

Ricciardo

ocon

boots

Vettel

Albon

Punished with the loss of positions due to the change of the power unit, Sainz could not nail the pole. He then played the team game. He tried to make the gap on the opening lap to help Leclerc seek first place on the grid. He got it right. The Monegasque then set the best lap at the beginning of the period, with 1m31s209. Verstappen shortly after was just eight thousandths behind Ferrari’s rival.

In the final stretch of Q3, Sainz repeated the help. Once again, it worked. Leclerc lowered the time even further, with 1m30s872. Verstappen still tried to take it out, but he couldn’t.