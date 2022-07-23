From August it will be possible to buy cryptocurrencies through the 99Pay app

Travel app 99 has announced that it will be possible to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in its digital wallet

Last Wednesday (20), the travel app 99 announced that it will be possible to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in its digital wallet. Thus, from August onwards, it will be possible to buy assets from one real, without charging fees. Thus, there are four new assets that appear on the platform.

Democratization of Cryptocurrencies

According to 99Pay, the intention is to use the platform to democratize access to digital financial transactions and change the popular conception that the cryptoasset market is only for specialists or investors in the area. 99Pay’s head of crypto assets, César Trevisan explained the brand’s decision.

“The idea is to increasingly democratize access to this type of asset, and demystify the idea that it is a market intended only for specialists,” he said.

In this way, the application makes it possible to buy and sell with just a simple registration. In the exclusive area of ​​the wallet, real-time cryptocurrency quotations are available, as well as performance history and a unique section for each asset. Ethereum, USDC, Solana and Mana digital currencies will be offered in the digital wallet.

The platform has original 99 Taxi security, so sales payments can be made within 99Pay itself, in addition to being able to transfer via Pix.

financial education

In addition, the company announced at a press conference the offer of financial education courses to its customers, aimed at the population of classes C and D. In all, 100 thousand places will be made available for courses in partnership with Barkus. According to 99, classes will be personalized for each student through Whatsapp

According to data collected by 99Pay, together with researcher Consumoteca, in the last three years the income of 60% of people in class C has declined, with the main cause of the pandemic and social isolation. In addition, it was found that more than half of the interviewees live with up to R$ 3 thousand reais per month.

“The partnership with Barkus and the free offer for 100,000 scholarships is connected with 99Pay’s commitment to work, in a simple and uncomplicated way, for the democratization of digital financial services, especially for the C and D classes that were greatly impacted economically by the crisis we are still experiencing”, explained Anselmo Baccarini, Head of Communication for 99Pay.

Image: Reproduction / 99Pay