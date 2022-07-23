Galaxy M53 5G delivers exactly what it promises

In May 2023, Samsung launched yet another smartphone to integrate the brand’s mid-range lineup: the Galaxy M53 5G. The model arrives with the promise of being one of the most cost-effective devices on the market, with attractive specifications, 5G connection and costing in the range of R$ 2,600.

To assess whether all this fuss is real, the metropolises tested the new Samsung Galaxy M53 5G for approximately three weeks. See our considerations:

design and screen

The South Korean giant’s new device received a more sober and matte “dress”, unlike the previous model that followed a gradient line. On the back, the cameras (four) are arranged in a cooktop style (particularly, I like) and on the front, the edges follow thin around the screen and a small hole for the selfie camera. Above all, the aesthetic characteristics do not differ much from what we are used to seeing in current smartphones.

Galaxy M53 Galaxy M53 Galaxy M53 Galaxy M53 0

About the screen, positive point for the Galaxy M53. The display has 6.7 inches with a Super AMOLED Plus panel and full HD + resolution, in addition to the 120 Hz refresh rate, delivering extreme response, brightness and colors.

Performance

Inside, the Galaxy M53 has not evolved from the previous version. It now has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor instead of Qualcomm’s chipset. This change did not affect for better or worse the speed at the time of use, with internet browsing, message exchange, applications and recordings. To top it off, it has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

During the tests, using social networks, apps, streamings and games, the device held up well, without crashing and with good response. However, in heavier software, the graphics tend to have minor limitations, but nothing that would affect the experience.

cameras

Once again, Samsung doesn’t disappoint when it comes to cameras, even for the mid-range. The Galaxy M54 has a quadruple set of lenses, the main one with 108 MP, the ultrawide of 8 MP, the macro of 2 MP and the depth of 2 MP.

The difference is really in the set, which manages not to disappoint in terms of saturated colors and the level of brightness and vibration of the captures. Individually, portrait mode delivers a satisfying effect when you have just one object. The ultrawide provides a little low sharpness and in the macro the images are honest.

Photo with Galaxy M53 Photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy M53 5GAlex Akira/Metropolis Photo with Galaxy M53 Photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy M53 5GAlex Akira/Metropolis Photo with Galaxy M53 Photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy M53 5GAlex Akira/Metropolis Photo with Galaxy M53 Photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy M53 5GAlex Akira/Metropolis Photo with Galaxy M53 Photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy M53 5GAlex Akira/Metropolis Photo with Galaxy M53 Photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy M53 5GAlex Akira/Metropolis 0

The new smartphone also has a night mode, which delivers photos within what the category allows, trying to smooth out the grain. To top it off, the selfie lens offers good captures with a resolution of 32 MP.

Battery and autonomy

Although the capacity is not absurd, with 5,000 mAh, in terms of battery and autonomy, the Samsung model did not let it down. It easily endured a day of continuous use, with messaging apps, games, video and music streaming.

Another point to be highlighted is a certain agility for the model to receive a full charge, if we consider the power offered of 25 W. It goes from zero to 100% in less than an hour and a half.

It is worth it?

It depends. It is a good smartphone, with attractive cameras and performance as expected from an intermediate model. However, there are no major changes in specifications compared to the predecessor (Galaxy M52) to justify the price difference (practically R$ 1,000 more expensive).

So if you have an older device (and not the previous version) and want to upgrade, the M53 is an excellent choice.

Specifications

Screen: 6.7 inch amoled

6.7 inch amoled Resolution: 2400x1800px

2400x1800px Memory: 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage Cameras: rear 108 MP, 8 MP, 5 MP and 2 MP; and 32 MP front

rear 108 MP, 8 MP, 5 MP and 2 MP; and 32 MP front Processor: MediaTek Dimension 900

MediaTek Dimension 900 Operational system: android 12

android 12 Drums: 5,000 mAh

Samsung’s Galaxy M53 5G BRL 2,591.10 Purchase