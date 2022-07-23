Galaxy Z Flip 4: see image of Samsung’s new foldable

So far, the Samsung has not announced any official information about the company’s upcoming foldable devices, but that should change at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. However, a leaked image has already revealed details about the Galaxy Z Flip 4which will have four color variants: black/grey, blue, purple and rose gold.

Regarding the look of the alleged device, there are not many differences from the design of the predecessor model, according to the leaks. An image published on the MySmartPrice website, coming from an informant of the publication, shows how the device should look.

At the bottom of the device, you can see that it has been equipped with a USB Type-C port, speaker and microphone. It is expected that most of the updates will be carried out on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 hardware and therefore the look is similar to the previous model.

The design doesn’t look all that different from the previous model.Source: MySmartPrice

Technical specifications

According to other rumors, the new device will be launched with a 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED screen and 2.1-inch secondary screen, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB, 256GB and 512GB internal storage. GB The information indicates that the set of cameras will be the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Leaks also suggest that the new handset will launch with a 3800mAh or 3900mAh battery, as well as 25W fast charging. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 should arrive with IPX8 water resistance, Samsung Pay, fingerprint reader and One UI 4.1.1 interface based on Android 12.