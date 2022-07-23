Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 and Buds 3 Pro have leaked prices indicating an increase

The faucet of leaks from Samsung’s line of foldable smartphones is open and, apparently, it won’t stop gushing anymore. With an event confirmed for early August, increasing details reinforce the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4’s specs and visuals, as well as accessories. And now it’s time for possible prices to emerge in Europe.

The website Gizpaw shared screenshots that show the possible values ​​of the Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro headphones (different name from the expected Buds Pro 2) in the European market.

Although it is not specified which retail store published the prices of the products ahead of time, we noticed an oddity due to the broken numbers, which suggests that the country has different ways of taxing taxes.

Capture shows alleged prices of Galaxy Z Flip 4 in European country (Image: Reproduction / GizPaw)

It’s clear that smartphones will be slightly more expensive, with the Z Flip 4 starting at €1,080 (about R$6,023 in direct conversion), while the previous generation launched for €1,059 (~R$5,905) on most smartphones. countries on the continent. Pricing is consistent with a previous leak.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is listed for 1,863 euros (~R$10,394) in the 256 GB version, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was launched with a suggested price of 1,799 euros (~R$10,037). Check out the supposed prices below:

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

€213 (about R$1,160)

Galaxy Z Flip 4

128GB — €1,080 (~R$6,000)

256 GB — €1,158 (~R$6,450)

512 GB — €1,275 (~R$7,100)

Galaxy Z Fold 4

256 GB — €1,863 (~R$10,400)

512 GB — €1,981 (~R$11,000)

The website that shared those prices also points out that they are not often the traditional values, suggesting an approximation (sometimes a little more or a little less) to adjust to the standard rating.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 design and colors have already surfaced before the announcement (Image: Pricebaba/MySmartPrice)

Thus, the 128GB Z Flip 4 could be sold for €1,079, with the 256GB version for €1,159 and the 512GB version for €1,279. Likewise, the Z Fold 4 could launch for €1,849 for the 256GB version and €1,999 for the 512GB version.

More coherent details related to the prices of foldable smartphones in Europe and the rest of the world should emerge in the coming days to clarify the doubts that still hang in the air.

It is worth remembering that Samsung has already scheduled the Unpacked event for August 10, and should announce the new foldables alongside accessories such as the Buds 3 Pro headphones and the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro watches.

Source: GizPaw (1, 2, 3)