goal vs. Meta: company xar sues Zuckerberg conglomerate for copying name

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, owner of networks such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, aims to enter the metaverse, despite not being the inventor of this concept. What the entrepreneur may not have noticed when he changed the name of his company —hurriedly, in the midst of an institutional crisis, it is good to say— is the existence of another Meta (also known as Meta.is), founded in 2010.

It is actually a company of artistic installations and it was open to the courts to complain about the misuse of its name.