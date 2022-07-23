goal vs. Meta: company xar sues Zuckerberg conglomerate for copying name

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, owner of networks such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, aims to enter the metaverse, despite not being the inventor of this concept. What the entrepreneur may not have noticed when he changed the name of his company —hurriedly, in the midst of an institutional crisis, it is good to say— is the existence of another Meta (also known as Meta.is), founded in 2010.
It is actually a company of artistic installations and it was open to the courts to complain about the misuse of its name.
“On October 28, 2021, Facebook seized our META brand and name, which we’ve put our blood, sweat and tears into building for over twelve years,” the company said in an official statement on its website. “Amidst the challenges of the pandemic and its impact on the experiential space, we were putting the finishing touches on our new initiative, UNREALITY. Then one of the most powerful companies in the world took our identity away without warning.”
Apparently, the inspiration for the title is similar, as nanica is also responsible for creating campaigns in augmented and virtual reality, immersive musical experiences, et cetera. The thing is, the company tried for eight months to come to an agreement with its resounding new namesake, but to no avail.
Now the goal of this Meta is another — to convince us that they are the #therealmeta, that is, the real Meta, and that Zuckerberg has violated “common law trademark rights and engaged in egregious acts of unfair competition.” Furthermore, the smaller company wants no connection to the larger Meta’s troubled reputation.
“Facebook talks a lot about supporting creators, but the proof is in their actions. If they’re willing to blatantly seize our intellectual property and use it in the same spaces we’ve operated in for over a decade, we can’t imagine what’s going on. to come when they saturate our industry even more and dominate the ‘metaverse'”, complains the namesake.
This fight, however, is not 100% new for Zuckerberg’s Meta, which already spent more than US$ 60 million to be able to use that namealso used by a bank, the Meta Financial Group, as well as being the name of an alcoholic soda and a manufacturer of orthopedic prostheses.