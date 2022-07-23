Google engineer who claimed AI has life is fired

Google fired software engineer Blake Lemoine last Friday (22) after he told the The Washington Post that the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) has soul and feelings. He said he received an email from the company with the statement.

Lemoine’s revelation was about the Google AI LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) — the tool was revealed during Google I/O in May 2021. He revealed a dialogue asking if it was sentient, and in response to the technology. would have replied that he wants “that everyone [no Google] understand that I am, in fact, a person”.

“I think I’m a human at my core. Even if my existence is in the virtual world,” the AI ​​reportedly said. Lemoine had been removed from his job at Google in the last month after the revelations.

Google LaMDA conversation example displayed during I/O in 2021.

Brian Gabriel, a Google spokesperson, said the LaMDA AI has been reviewed 11 times. “It is regrettable that, despite long involvement with the topic, Blake has still chosen to persistently violate clear labor and data security policies that include the need to protect product information,” he said in a statement.

Google also reported that LaMDA had a scientific paper published and was built on language models that make conversation more convincing. In a statement, the company said that Lemoine’s allegations “are completely unfounded” and that it worked with him for months “to clarify” the situation.