Google engineer who said artificial intelligence “was conscious” is fired

The Google engineer who said the company’s artificial intelligence “was conscious” has been fired. During the participation in the Big Technology podcast this Friday (22), Blake Lemoine informed about his departure from the company. Google, in turn, confirmed the news to US websites, citing violations of “data security policies” and persistent attempts to convince it that it was wrong.

Lemoine gained notoriety in the media in June of this year, when he gave an interview to the American newspaper “Washington Post” in which he said that the LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) gave answers as “a person with conscience”.

LaMDA is a kind of chatbot or text conversation system capable of responding naturally in interactions. The system is not open to the public and, in the future, it should be used on Google Assistant. After Lemoine’s speech, Google decided to remove him from its activities.

The engineer worked monitoring and testing with LaMDA. After the interview, he released dialogues he had with the artificial intelligence system. “I know a person when I talk to one. It doesn’t matter if she has a brain in her head. Or if it has billions of lines of code,” he said in an interview with the American newspaper. “If I didn’t know exactly what it was, which is a computer program that we recently developed, I’d say it was a 7- or 8-year-old kid, who also knows physics.”

In an exclusive interview with UOL last month, Lemoine stated that LaMDA “is a person who has a mind of his own, who has his opinions and who is not human”. The engineer also mentioned the fact that Google does not have a plan for LaMDA, and that the company should have more “sociologists, anthropologists, political scientists and linguists to deal with complex issues, not just rich white men and Indians”. “This is bigger than us. We need to involve the public to decide what to do (with artificial intelligence),” he said.

In the statement on Lemoine’s dismissal, Google says the engineer’s claims about artificial intelligence having a conscience are baseless and that it has tried to convince him otherwise for months. “These discussions are part of an open culture that helps us innovate responsibly. So it’s a shame that despite strong internal engagement on this topic, Blake continues to insist on persistently violating employment and data security policies that include the need to protect product information.”

