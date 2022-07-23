Google fires Blake Lemoine, an engineer who said the company’s AI has “feelings”

Google confirmed last Friday (22), the resignation of Blake Lemoine, now a former engineer in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) research at the Mountain View company.

Blake Lemoine made headlines in the international press last month, claiming that Google’s AI was sentient, that is, it was not only capable of formulating its own “thoughts”, but also of “having feelings” that, according to the researcher, should be respected. The company denied the engineer’s claims.

Software engineer Blake Lemoine claimed in June that Google’s AI had acquired “feelings”. After a month of suspension, the company confirmed it fired him (Image: Blake Lemoine, via Twitter)

The name of the language applied by Google and that led Lemoine to the above statements is “Language Model for Dialogue Applications” (or simply “LaMDA”). The language is capable of simulating entire conversations, creating orders of dialogue in real time – something Blake Lemoine himself demonstrated in an “interview” with AI published on his Medium blog.

Since making the statements, the engineer has been in the crosshairs of Google’s management, which despite publicly denying the material, has placed Lemoine in more administrative roles, removing him from the research. According to a company statement to the BBC, “Blake still persisted in choosing a path of clear data breach and terms of employment that include the need to safeguard product information.”

Before all the controversy, Blake Lemoine’s job was to basically test LaMDA’s dialogue to find out if it would use hate speech. Officially, the language has been developed to improve the market for chatbots – the automated messaging applications that we see in many companies with automated customer service services.

Lemoine told the BBC he was seeking legal advice, but did not make it clear whether he intended to take Google to justice. The engineer declined to comment further.

